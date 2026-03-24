Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Selected to Present at BIO-Europe Spring 2026, Europe's Largest Springtime Biotech Partnering Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at BIO-Europe Spring 2026, following a competitive selection process for the event's company presentation program, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal. The conference is intended to bring together a broad cross-section of executives from leading biotechnology companies, business development teams from large and midsize pharmaceutical companies, investors, and other key industry experts, providing an important forum for collaboration, strategic dialogue, and the potential for new commercial opportunities.

Redwood's presentation will be delivered by Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (GMT) / 2:50 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. (PT), as part of the event's company presentation program.1 The presentation will focus on Reactosphere, Redwood's AI-driven chemical synthesis platform, designed to support small-molecule chemical research, manufacturing, and other high-consequence applications where safety, reliability, and execution are critical. Reactosphere is designed to automate the evaluation of synthetic routes and early chemistry decisions, generating and to compare multiple pathways while incorporating practical constraints such as material availability, supply-chain reliability, process safety, and compatibility with laboratory and plant equipment. By connecting predictive chemistry analysis with real-world operational factors, Redwood's goal is to help organizations make more informed decisions earlier in their development cycle, thereby potentially reducing avoidable risk and strengthening project execution across research, production, and mission-critical environments.

Reactosphere's core capabilities are designed for application across sectors where chemical analysis, safety, and operational reliability are critical. Beyond pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, the platform has the potential for application in public safety and certain defence-related contexts, including chemical hazard assessment, precursor supply-chain analysis, and other workflows requiring AI-enabled chemical intelligence to support timely, informed decisions.

"We are pleased to have been selected to present at BIO-Europe Spring, which brings together exactly the kinds of industry participants, innovators, and decision-makers we believe are essential to advancing better chemistry-driven outcomes. We look forward to presenting on how Redwood's platform is designed to help organizations evaluate synthetic strategies with potentially greater speed, discipline, and practical insight, supporting smarter development decisions in contexts where informed chemistry decisions can materially shape outcomes," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

BIO-Europe Spring 2026 will be held March 23-25, 2026 at the FIL (Feira Internacional de Lisboa) in Lisbon, Portugal, with digital partnering continuing March 31 to April 1, 2026. The event is expected to convene more than 3,700 life sciences leaders and innovators and to facilitate over 20,000 one-to-one partnering meetings among attendees representing nearly 2,000 companies from more than 60 countries, reinforcing its role as a significant global meeting point for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.2

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered platform and to potential uses and benefits thereof, and the expectation that the platform may be utilized for across various sectors, including for dug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions.. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1 https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/agenda/4/presenting-company-theatre-a_next-generation-drug-discovery-and-development-redwood-ai_09-50

2 https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/attendees

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-selected-to-present-at-bio-europe-spring-2026-europes-1151372