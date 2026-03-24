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WKN: A1T6R0 | ISIN: US23131B3078 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YN
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:03
15,800 Euro
+4,64 % +0,700
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting March 24, 2026

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company" or "CXI") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), is pleased to announce the voting results for the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on March 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 4,873,195 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), being 81.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date of February 3, 2026, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 3, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Withheld

%

Chirag Bhavsar

3,817,129

99.60%

15,176

0.40%

Chitwant Kohli

3,203,618

83.60%

628,687

16.40%

Mark Mickleborough

3,203,118

83.58%

629,187

16.42%

Stacey Mowbray

3,189,618

83.23%

642,687

16.77%

Randolph W. Pinna

3,823,339

99.77%

8,966

0.23%

V. James Sardo

3,204,418

83.62%

627,887

16.38%

Daryl Yeo

3,214,409

83.88%

617,896

16.12%

Shareholders also approved resolutions appointing BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's auditors, and adopted a resolution approving a Shareholder Rights Plan, with approximately 99.98% and 81.78% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

Disinterested Shareholders also adopted a resolution approving the long-term incentive plan of the Company, with approximately 62.34% approval of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information circular dated February 3, 2026, available on its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.cxifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-announces-voting-results-from-annual-1151429

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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