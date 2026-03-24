Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting March 24, 2026

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company" or "CXI") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), is pleased to announce the voting results for the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on March 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 4,873,195 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), being 81.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date of February 3, 2026, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 3, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Chirag Bhavsar 3,817,129 99.60% 15,176 0.40% Chitwant Kohli 3,203,618 83.60% 628,687 16.40% Mark Mickleborough 3,203,118 83.58% 629,187 16.42% Stacey Mowbray 3,189,618 83.23% 642,687 16.77% Randolph W. Pinna 3,823,339 99.77% 8,966 0.23% V. James Sardo 3,204,418 83.62% 627,887 16.38% Daryl Yeo 3,214,409 83.88% 617,896 16.12%

Shareholders also approved resolutions appointing BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's auditors, and adopted a resolution approving a Shareholder Rights Plan, with approximately 99.98% and 81.78% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

Disinterested Shareholders also adopted a resolution approving the long-term incentive plan of the Company, with approximately 62.34% approval of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information circular dated February 3, 2026, available on its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.cxifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-announces-voting-results-from-annual-1151429