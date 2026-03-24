

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on Jan. 22-23, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ retained its key interest rate at 0.75 percent, as expected, and raised its economic growth outlook - upgrading GDP growth for fiscal 2025 to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent and fiscal 2026 was lifted to 1.0 percent from 0.7 percent.



Australia will see February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was up 3.8 percent on year.



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