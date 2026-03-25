

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from the UK and business sentiment from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices. Inflation is seen unchanged at 3.0 percent in February. Output prices are expected to climb 2.6 percent in February after rising 2.5 percent in January.



In the meantime, consumer and business sentiment survey results are due from Sweden.



At 4.00 am ET, producer prices are due from Sweden.



At 5.00 am ET, ifo Institute is set to issue Germany's business confidence survey results. Economists forecast the business climate index is forecast to fall to 86.2 in March from 88.6 in the previous month.



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