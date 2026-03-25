

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UUGRY.PK) on Wednesday issued a pre-close update ahead of its full-year results for the year ending March 31, 2026, indicating that performance remains in line with expectations.



The company expects underlying earnings per share for the year to be around 100 pence, broadly in line with its guidance.



This outlook excludes the impact of a forthcoming accounting change related to the estimation technique used to measure inflation-linked debt. The revised approach is intended to smooth the effects of unusually high or low inflation over the remaining life of the debt, thereby reducing volatility in the income statement.



United Utilities said the change, which will be reflected in its full-year results, is expected to reduce underlying net finance expense by approximately £35 million and increase underlying EPS by around 5 pence.



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