Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), an international group and tech company active in the development of digital solutions, announces the publication of the first issue of its financial newsletter, a new tool dedicated to shareholders, investors, and stakeholders.

As already anticipated in recent months, this initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Company's communication, with the aim of making its dialogue with the market increasingly clear, accessible, and consistent. The newsletter complements existing institutional channels, providing a periodic overview of the main publicly available information. "With this initiative, we aim to make our communication even clearer and more consistent, offering a simple point of reference for those following Mexedia," said Vincenzo La Barbera, Head of Corporate Communication. "It is a tool that further strengthens our dialogue with the market, in full compliance with the applicable regulatory framework and without including any price-sensitive information

The first issue of the newsletter is available for consultation and download on the Company's website, in the Investor Relations section. In compliance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR), the newsletter does not contain inside or price-sensitive information, but is intended to enhance the accessibility of information already disclosed to the market.

This initiative is part of a broader path that includes additional tools and communication initiatives aimed at further expanding the dialogue with the market, including periodic updates, dedicated informational content, and new forms of engagement with the financial community.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international group and tech company active in the development of digital solutions and innovative services. The Group pursues a growth model focused on long-term value creation, combining economic objectives with a continuous commitment to social and environmental impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325939758/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

investor.relations@mexedia.com