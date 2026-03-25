

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer prices registered a stable growth and input prices rebounded in February, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in February, as expected.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent, partially offsetting the January's 0.5 percent decrease. Monthly inflation matched expectations.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent in the prior month.



Goods price growth was unchanged at 1.6 percent, while services inflation eased slightly to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent.



Another report from the ONS showed that input prices climbed 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, in contrast to the 0.4 percent fall in January. On a monthly comparison, input prices rose at a faster pace of 0.8 percent, following a 0.3 percent in January.



Meanwhile, output price inflation eased to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent in January. Month-on-month, output prices slid 0.5 after remaining flat in January.



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