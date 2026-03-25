

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased for the fourth straight month in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index dropped 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.0 percent fall in January.



The downward trend in February was mainly driven by a 3.6 percent decline in costs for consumer goods and a 2.7 percent drop for capital goods. Meanwhile, prices for energy-related products increased by 3.5 percent.



Excluding energy-related products, producer prices were 3.0 percent lower compared to last year.



Data also showed that the import price index climbed 1.7 percent annually in February, and export prices were 1.2 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent after rising 2.4 percent in January.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News