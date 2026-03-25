

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange SA (ORAN, ORA.PA), a French telecom company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with Verdoso with a view to a potential divestment of Globecast, a media services business of Orange.



Globecast supports TV channels, rights holders, and platform operators to distribute and broadcast their audiovisual content worldwide. The media business service of Orange relies on a worldwide network of teleports and operations centers. Globecast also helps broadcasters to simplify their operations, control their distribution costs, and reach their audiences across all networks, from satellite bouquets to OTT and streaming platforms.



Orange anticipates that the possible transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2026.



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