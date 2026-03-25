EQS-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Other

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Takeda Announces Next Steps in its Transformation to Strengthen Competitiveness and Accelerate Future Growth Outlook



25-March-2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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News Release Takeda Announces Next Steps in its Transformation to Strengthen Competitiveness and Accelerate Future Growth Outlook OSAKA, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 25, 2026 - Takeda ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) announced today its Board of Directors approved the next steps in the Company's transformation to strengthen competitiveness, enhance its long-term growth profile and accelerate launch execution in the years ahead. The transformation, aligned with the previously announced organizational structure, is expected to deliver annualized gross savings of more than JPY 200 billion by FY2028, positioning the company for its next era. Increased efficiencies from the transformation will be achieved through streamlining of corporate functions, bringing leadership and teams closer to patients and customers and process simplification made possible by advanced technologies. These efficiencies will largely offset investments needed to prepare for multiple launches, including oveporexton, rusfertide and zasocitinib, progress the late-stage pipeline and support strategic technology investments. "Today, Takeda is setting the stage to make a greater impact on the lives of patients as we prepare to launch multiple new medicines and continue to deliver on the promise of our pipeline," said Julie Kim, CEO-Elect, Takeda. "The deliberate steps we are taking will strengthen our ability to execute with speed while strategically prioritizing resources and positioning ourselves for long-term growth and success in the next era." As a result of these initiatives, Takeda currently estimates it will incur restructuring expenses of approximately JPY 150 billion in FY2026, with lower restructuring expenses also anticipated in FY2027 and FY2028. The FY2026 restructuring expenses will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial forecast for FY2026 to be announced in the FY2025 full-year earnings announcement. Details and timing of specific initiatives will be determined in due course. There is no significant impact on the full-year consolidated financial forecast for FY2025 from these initiatives. About Takeda Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com . Contacts Investor Relations

Christopher O'Reilly

Christopher.oreilly@takeda.com

+81 (0) 90-6481-3412

Media Relations

Media_Relations@takeda.com

Important Notice For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this press release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. The product names appearing in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by Takeda, or their respective owners. Forward-Looking Statements This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "outlook" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States and with respect to international trade relations; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including drug pricing, tax, tariff and other trade-related rules; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic; the success of our environmental sustainability efforts, in enabling us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions or meet our other environmental goals; the extent to which our efforts to increase efficiency, productivity or cost-savings, such as the integration of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, in our business or other initiatives to restructure our operations will lead to the expected benefits; and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings-and-security-reports/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results. ###



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