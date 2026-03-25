Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now officially listed and available for trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany.

The listing on Tradegate-one of Europe's leading exchanges for private investors-complements the Company's existing presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). This strategic move is designed to provide European shareholders and institutional investors with increased liquidity, and extended trading hours.

"The Tradegate listing marks a significant milestone in our 2026 European growth strategy," said Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Casa Minerals. "Following our recent marketing partnership with Börsenblick, we have seen a substantial increase in engagement from German-speaking markets. By providing a more accessible and efficient trading platform like Tradegate, we are making it easier for our European partners to participate in the development of our high-potential gold and copper projects in Arizona and British Columbia."

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "0CM" on German exchanges, including Tradegate and Frankfurt.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper, and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa's experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit: www.casaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President, CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and programs for 2026; anticipated drilling activities at the Congress Gold Mine Project; the classification and prioritization of exploration zones; expectations regarding resource definition and the potential to advance the project to NI 43-101 compliant standards; interpretations of historic drill data and 3D geological models; mineralization potential and domain expansion; and mobilization of field personnel. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding exploration results; risks related to the accuracy and completeness of historic data; the inability to verify historic assay results; variations in mineralization and grade; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; challenges in obtaining required permits and approvals; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; changes in economic and market conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; operating hazards; and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289858

Source: Casa Minerals Inc.