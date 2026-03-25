Studsvik AB: Rolls-Royce SMR Strengthens Global Supply Chain with Studsvik Partnership

Rolls-Royce SMR and Swedish nuclear technology company Studsvik AB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore further collaboration and broaden their relationship across Studsvik's full range of services to support the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme.

The agreement enables the two companies to evaluate Studsvik's capabilities and facilities and further explore ways they can support the future deployment of Rolls Royce SMR's 'factory-built' nuclear power plant.

Studsvik is a world-renowned provider of advanced technical services to the global nuclear industry. With more than 75 years of experience, the company supports utilities and technology developers with specialised services ranging from fuel and materials testing to plant life-extension and operational efficiency improvements.

Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive, Chris Cholerton, said: "This agreement expands our relationship with Studsvik and strengthens our European supply chain, bringing together worldclass expertise to support the rollout of Rolls-Royce SMR technology. Studsvik's long-standing capabilities in nuclear services make them an ideal partner as we accelerate towards deploying our SMRs across global markets."

Karl Thedéen, Studsvik President and CEO said, "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Rolls-Royce SMR at a time when SMR technology is making strides in the nuclear industry. Governments and customers around the world have taken decisions on important investments in nuclear power, creating long-term opportunities. We are convinced that working closer together, both organisations will benefit from the acceleration of Rolls-Royce SMR business activities in the Nordics, UK and Europe, supporting stable, clean, and reliable energy."

The MoU covers several technical areas, including fuel qualification and testing, plant life management, hot cell technology, core design and operational modelling, and regulatory licensing support.

Rolls-Royce SMR continues to build momentum internationally. The company has been selected as the preferred bidder by Great British Energy - Nuclear to deliver the UK's first SMRs, by European utility CEZ to deploy up to three gigawatts of new nuclear power in the Czech Republic and is one of only two SMR companies to progress to the final stage of Vattenfall's technology selection process in Sweden.

More information about Rolls-Royce SMR can be found through Rolls-Royce SMR Explorer - an interactive tour showcasing how Rolls-Royce SMR is transforming the way nuclear projects are delivered.

For more information, please contact:

Studsvik

Media Relations

media.relations@studsvik.com

+46 (0) 155-221000

Rolls-Royce SMR

Dan Gould

Head of Communications - Pennaeth Cyfathrebu

M +44 (0) 7717 720809

dan.gould@rolls-royce-smr.com

https://www.rolls-royce-smr.com/

Small Modular Reactors | Flickr

Notes to Editors:

GBE-N has announced that Wylfa on Ynys Môn (Anglesey) was selected as the site for the UK's first Small Modular Reactors.

In October 2024, Rolls-Royce SMR announced a partnership with CEZ - one of the largest companies in the Czech Republic and a leading energy group operating in Western and Central Europe - to deploy up to 3GW of electricity in the Czech Republic using Rolls-Royce SMR power plants

Rolls-Royce SMR welcomes comments and questions about the Rolls-Royce SMR design.

About Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 6 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.