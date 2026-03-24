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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 15:04
17,670 Euro
-1,34 % -0,240
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,34017,39010:45
17,34017,39010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 19:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tietoevry Oyj: Tieto concludes evaluation of Nasdaq Stockholm listing - shares to remain listed

Tietoevry Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 March 2026 08:15 pm EET

Tieto announced on 12 February 2026 that its Board of Directors is considering the potential delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Directors has now completed its evaluation of the potential delisting, including a review of the benefits and costs associated with maintaining the parallel listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, taking into account the best interests of Tieto and its shareholders.

Based on this evaluation, the Board of Directors has decided that Tieto will maintain the listing of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. In its assessment, the Board of Directors concluded that while simplifying the listing structure would support the company's overall simplification agenda, the additional benefits of a delisting are limited and do not support proceeding with such action.

The Board of Directors also considered the importance of continued participation in the Swedish capital markets and re-engaging visibility among Swedish investors and retaining index inclusion with related investor participation.

The Board notes that the delisting from Oslo Stock Exchange, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2026, is supporting Tieto's simplification agenda. Tieto's shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm, and, until the completion of the Oslo delisting process, also in Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Oslo Børs
Principal media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 14 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tieto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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