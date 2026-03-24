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WKN: 588732 | ISIN: FI0009009617 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.03.26 | 10:44
10,195 Euro
-1,50 % -0,155
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
EQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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EQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,94010,45010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 19:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eQ Oyj: The Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided to expand the option program 2025

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release
24 March 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held today, 24 March 2026, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided at its meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, to expand eQ's option program 2025 by a total of 300,000 option rights. In accordance with the terms of the option program 2025, each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share in eQ Plc.

Following the expansion, the option program 2025 consists of a total of 1,660,000 option rights, entitling holders to subscribe for up to 1,660,000 new shares in the company under the terms of the program. Consequently, the number of the company's shares may increase by a maximum of 1,660,000 new shares based on the option rights, and the dilutive effect of the shares subscribed for under the option program 2025 is at most approximately 4% of the current number of shares.

In the same context, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has resolved to grant a total of 70,000 option rights under the option program 2025 to a key employee of the eQ Group designated by the Board. The company has a weighty financial reason to issue option rights since the option rights are used to encourage the option right recipients to work for increasing the shareholder value, as well as to encourage the option right recipients to act in the interest of the eQ Group in the long term. Approximately one quarter of the eQ Group's personnel participate in the option program 2025.

The terms of the option program 2025 are included in their entirety as an attachment to this release and they are also available on eQ Plc's website.

Helsinki, 24 March 2026

eQ Plc
Board of Directors

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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