Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2025 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
2025
2024
Net sales
$27,890,260
$26,986,627
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(1,178,310)
(5,043,388)
Net income (Loss)
(1,083,214)
(5,615,614)
Net income (Loss) per common share
(1.12)
(5.81)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
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