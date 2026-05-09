Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2026 2025 Net sales $6,851,517 $7,245,635 Income (loss) before income taxes (379,658) 421,381 Net income (loss) (362,015) 401,022 Net income (loss) per common share (.37) .42 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132





(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.