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WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.04.26 | 22:00
11,500 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.05.2026 00:30 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2026

2025

Net sales

$6,851,517

$7,245,635

Income (loss) before income taxes

(379,658)

421,381

Net income (loss)

(362,015)

401,022

Net income (loss) per common share

(.37)

.42

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132




(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.