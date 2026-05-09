Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2026
2025
Net sales
$6,851,517
$7,245,635
Income (loss) before income taxes
(379,658)
421,381
Net income (loss)
(362,015)
401,022
Net income (loss) per common share
(.37)
.42
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
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