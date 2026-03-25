TOKYO, Mar 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation's (NEC; TSE: 6701) ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, NEC Orchestrating Future Fund (NOFF), has invested in AGI7, Inc. (AGI7), provider of the Physical AI platform "Alpha Vision." This platform enables AI agents to understand physical spaces and to automatically execute effective responses to detected events.In recent years, a wide variety of sites, including stores, warehouses, construction sites, data centers, event venues, and public infrastructure, have seen growing needs for advancing safety measures, addressing labor shortages, integrating visualization across multiple locations, and making rapid decisions. However, there are limits to manually and continuously monitoring the vast amounts of video and sensor data collected from cameras and IoT devices. Consequently, there is a rapidly growing demand for AI that can understand physical spaces and perform advanced visualization and evaluation.AGI7's Alpha Vision leverages existing camera infrastructure, enabling AI to grasp the conditions of physical spaces in real time. The platform features multiple AI agents that automatically perform tasks such as patrols, risk detection, voice guidance, situation assessment, and report generation. A "Magic Search" function enables language searches across dispersed video data to instantly identify past events and activities. Combined with AI agent-generated reports, this reduces daily operational burdens and facilitates rapid decision-making. This approach is gaining traction in retail, logistics, construction, and other sectors, drawing attention as a next-generation Physical AI platform revolutionizing operation models for physical spaces.Through this investment, NEC will combine its video analytics technology and expertise in public safety with AGI7's advanced Physical AI platform to contribute to realizing a safe, secure, and resilient world.AGI7 Co-Founder & CEO Song Cao"We are honored to welcome the investment from the NEC Orchestrating Future Fund and deeply appreciate their confidence in our Physical AI technology. AGI7's 'Alpha Vision' platform fundamentally solves labor shortages and operational inefficiencies by enabling AI agents to autonomously perceive, interpret and react to real-world events. Through this strategic partnership with NEC and their global expertise, we look forward to deploying our technology at scale and jointly accelerating the automation and intelligent transformation of physical operations across all environments."NEC Corporate SVP Shigeki Wada"Ensuring field safety and optimizing operational efficiency are increasingly vital for supporting social infrastructure. AGI7's AI platform for physical spaces enables AI agents to accurately perceive events in the physical world and translate them into effective assessments and actions. By combining this with NEC's long-accumulated expertise in public safety and industrial domains, we will contribute to advancing field operations and creating new social value."About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.