Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 10-hole auger drill program totalling approximately 100 metres at the Patos rare earth project ("Patos" or the "Project"), located in Presidente Olegário, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Drilling is being conducted as due diligence to evaluate the Project's potential for ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization prior to finalizing a property option agreement (please see news release dated Feb. 26, 2026). The program is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks of commencement, after which samples will be submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis.

The Patos program is part of Canamera's strategy to evaluate a third prospective ionic clay REE project in Brazil, complementing the Company's ongoing exploration at the Turvolândia and São Sepé projects.

The Project is underlain by the Patos Formation, a member of the Mata da Corda Group - the same stratigraphic package currently being advanced for potential ionic clay REE mineralization by multiple operators active in Minas Gerais. The auger program is designed to characterize the regolith profile across the property and assess the potential for REE enrichment within the lateritic weathering horizon developed over igneous basement. Assay results will be disclosed upon receipt and review and will inform the Company's decision regarding exercise of the Patos option.

"Drilling at Patos represents an important next step in our strategy to build a diversified, Brazil-based prospective ionic clay REE platform," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "The geological setting at Patos - lateritic weathering developed over igneous basement within the Mata da Corda Group - is consistent with the profile hosting mineralization at Turvolândia, where our auger program has returned encouraging results. The drill-gated structure of this acquisition allows us to conduct meaningful on-ground due diligence at minimal cost before committing to the full option, substantially reducing our acquisition risk while advancing the build-out of our Brazilian REE platform."

Property Description

The Patos project covers 15,979 hectares in Presidente Olegário, Minas Gerais, Brazil, held under eight prospecting licences (ANM IDs: 830763/2024-830771/2024). The property is located approximately 330 km from Belo Horizonte and is road accessible. The Project is subject to a letter of intent signed February 26, 2026.

Geology and Exploration Rationale

Ionic adsorption clay REE deposits are characterized by rare earth elements adsorbed onto clay minerals within lateritic weathering profiles developed over igneous basement rocks. This deposit style is amenable to low-cost, low-impact extraction using dilute acid leach processing, requiring no crushing or milling of ore. Ionic clay deposits account for the majority of global production of separated magnet-critical rare earth oxides - neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium - which are essential to the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defence applications.

At Patos, the auger program is targeting the lateritic weathering horizon developed over kamafugite - an ultramafic to mafic igneous rock of the Mata da Corda Group - interpreted as a potential parent rock source for ionic clay REE enrichment. The regolith profile observed during the current program consists of a surficial Red Latosol underlain by a ferruginous duricrust (canga), beneath which kamafugite-derived material is present. Kamafugite-associated material becomes increasingly dominant below approximately 5 metres depth. At approximately 8 metres, kamafugite gives way to fine sandstone of the Areado Group. The target REE mineralization is interpreted to be hosted within the clay-rich weathering horizon developed over the kamafugite basement.

Due Diligence Drill Program

The 10-hole auger program is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks. All holes are drilled vertically. Samples will be submitted to SGS GEOSOL in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 Certifications ABS32982 and ABS 39911) for multi-element ICP-OES/MS analysis, including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blank standards, and field duplicates.

The program targets areas of kamafugite occurrence at depth across the property, including lower topographic positions associated with ferruginous duricrust development, which are characteristic of a mature lateritic weathering profile. Drill hole locations, the claim boundary, and the project area are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/289853_canamerafig103252026.jpg

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's intention to finalize and execute the Patos property option agreement; the expected completion of the auger drill program within approximately two weeks of commencement; the interpretation that the Patos Project is prospective for ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization; the anticipated submission of samples to a laboratory and receipt of assay results; and the potential for drill results to support the Company's decision to exercise the Patos option.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that drilling equipment and crews can operate at Patos through the anticipated completion of the program; that ground conditions and site access remain suitable for the completion of the program; that assay results are delivered by the laboratory on schedule; that the formal option agreement is executed and its conditions satisfied on the anticipated terms and timeline; and that the geological interpretation of the Patos regolith profile is consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: adverse ground conditions or access limitations that may delay or prevent completion of the program; failure to execute or satisfy the conditions of the Patos option agreement; delays in the receipt of laboratory assay results; the possibility that drill results do not confirm the prospectivity of the Project for ionic clay REE mineralization; volatility in rare earth commodity prices and market demand; title defects or third-party challenges to the property; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289853

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.