Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its due diligence auger drill program at the Patos rare earth element project ("Patos" or the "Project"), located in Presidente Olegário, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company completed 11 auger drill holes totalling approximately 78 metres between March 10 and March 26, 2026. A total of 66 samples have been submitted to SGS Geosol in Vespasiano for multi-element analysis, including rare earth elements and titanium. Assay results are expected within 4-6 weeks.

DRILL COLLAR TABLE

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DATUM SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 23

The Patos drill program was conducted as part of Canamera's due diligence evaluation of the Project in relation to its potential acquisition of an option ("Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Project (please see news release dated February 26, 2026). The Company will have 30 days following receipt of assay results to complete its due diligence evaluation and determine whether to proceed with acquiring the Option ("Initial Due Diligence"). See Option Terms below for further details.

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Drilling successfully intersected the target geological sequence across the Project - surface Red Latosol overlying ferruginous crusts and laterite, grading into zones of saprolitic material containing abundant kaolin fragments, indicating the host profile for potential ionic clay REE mineralization. This saprolitic zone is believed to be derived from a kamafugite host and is characterized by purplish coloration, friable texture, the presence of kaolin, and varying degrees of magnetic response. In the deepest holes TPO-03,08,10, the target profile was penetrated through to the underlying Areado Group, providing a complete stratigraphic cross-section of the mineralized horizon.

"We are very pleased with the execution of the Patos due diligence program," said Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "Our field team completed 11 auger holes across the Project and confirmed the geological profile we expected to see - a well-developed kamafugite-derived regolith sequence that is consistent with the ionic clay REE model that has attracted growing attention across the Mata da Corda region. The geology is encouraging, and we now await assay results to inform our acquisition decision."

Program Details

The 11-hole program was designed to test the character and distribution of ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization across the Patos property, which comprises eight prospecting licences totalling approximately 15,979 hectares underlain by the Patos Formation of the Mata da Corda Group.

Individual borehole depths ranged from 3 metres to 12 metres, with depth of advancement controlled by ground conditions including the position of the water table, borehole stability, and the presence of resistant lateritic horizons. The deepest hole, TPO-03, reached 12 metres and exhibited a typical sequence consisting of Latosol, followed by ferruginous crust (laterite), and kamafugite-derived material to a depth 11.7 metres before intersecting the Areado Group contact. Several holes, including TPO-10 (10 metres) and TPO-11 (9 metres), similarly penetrated thick sections of the target material, with kaolin-rich zones and colour variations consistent with advanced weathering of kamafugite source rock.

Field operations were supervised by consulting geologist Rodrigo de Brito Mello, who was responsible for borehole execution, sample control, and validation of field procedures. Despite challenging conditions - including intense rainfall that temporarily suspended operations and geotechnical obstacles such as borehole instability and resistant lateritic horizons - the field team completed the program within the planned timeframe. All boreholes were properly sealed upon completion.

Sample Handling and Quality Control

All 66 samples were collected using one-metre downhole intervals and processed at a dedicated support facility in Presidente Olegário under the supervision of the consulting geologist. Sample preparation procedures included air drying, splitting using a Jones riffle splitter to ensure proper homogenization and representativeness, weighing, and secure packaging. Full chain-of-custody was maintained from collection through laboratory dispatch. The samples have been delivered to SGS Geosol in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications ABS32982 and ABS 39911), for multielement ICP-OES/MS analysis, including all rare-earth element, for analysis. SGS Geosol is independent of the Canamera. For a further discussion of the Company's data verification and QA/QC processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Option Terms

Should Canamera acquire the Option, then such Option may be exercised by the Company making the following cash and Company share payments ("Option Payments") immediately following completion of Initial Due Diligence:

Cash Consideration: C$228,000 in aggregate, comprising a C$20,000 payment previously made, and a remaining cash payment of C$208,000; and

C$228,000 in aggregate, comprising a C$20,000 payment previously made, and a remaining cash payment of C$208,000; and Share Consideration: Common shares of Canamera having an aggregate deemed value of C$307,800, issued at a price equal to the 10-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Company's shares over the 10 trading days immediately prior to closing, subject to applicable Canadian securities laws and CSE approval. Fifty percent (50%) of the shares will be held in escrow for four (4) months and the remaining fifty percent (50%) for six (6) months from the date of issuance.

Upon making the Option Payments, Canamera will acquire a 100% interest in the Project, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favor of the optionor (and the obligation to make the Milestone Payments described below). Canamera will have the right to buy back 50% of the NSR (reducing it to a 1% NSR) for C$228,000 upon certain terms and conditions.

Milestone Payments

Subject to acquiring and exercising the Option, Canamera has also agreed to pay the following milestone payment amounts ("Milestone Payments") to the optionor:

Milestone Payment 1: C$342,000 (comprised of 50% cash / 50% Company shares at 20-day VWAP) payable if Canamera reports, in respect of the Project, a 43-101-compliant Inferred Resource of 250 million tonnes or more, grading at least 2,000 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") within five (5) years from the date of acquisition.

Milestone Payment 2: C$228,000 (comprised of 50% cash / 50% Company shares at 20-day VWAP) payable if Canamera reports, in respect of the Project, drill intercepts of 25 metres grading at least 2,500 ppm TREO within three (3) years from the date of acquisition.

About the Patos Project

The Patos Project consists of eight prospecting licences (ANM Licence IDs: 830763/2024 through 830771/2024) totalling approximately 15,979 hectares in the municipality of Presidente Olegário, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Project is road accessible and situated approximately 330 kilometres from Belo Horizonte.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated receipt of assay results and the expected timeframe for such results; the Company's intention to evaluate the Patos Project for potential acquisition based on drill results; the Company's plans with respect to whether it will acquire the option to acquire the Patos Project; the potential for the Patos Project to host ionic adsorption clay rare earth mineralization; the amenability of any mineralization discovered to low-cost extraction methods; and the Company's strategy to advance ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that assay results are delivered by the laboratory on schedule; that drill results confirm the prospectivity of the Project for ionic clay REE mineralization; that the Company elects to acquire the property option, that it will be able to satisfy the conditions of the option agreement; and that the geological interpretation of the Patos regolith profile is consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays in the receipt of laboratory assay results; the possibility that drill results do not confirm the prospectivity of the Project; failure to acquire the property option or to exercise or satisfy the conditions of the Patos option agreement; volatility in rare earth commodity prices and market demand; title defects or third-party challenges to the Project; regulatory risks in Brazil; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292383

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.