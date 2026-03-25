

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (CILJF) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB154.078 billion, or RMB5.45 per share. This compares with RMB106.935 billion, or RMB3.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to RMB616.065 billion from RMB528.627 billion last year.



China Life Insurance Company Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB154.078 Bln. vs. RMB106.935 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB5.45 vs. RMB3.78 last year. -Revenue: RMB616.065 Bln vs. RMB528.627 Bln last year.



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