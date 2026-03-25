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WKN: A0M4XJ | ISIN: CNE1000002L3 | Ticker-Symbol: CHL
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 18:04
2,900 Euro
-1,19 % -0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9623,05811:22
2,9613,05711:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD2,900-1,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.