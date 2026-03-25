Iveco Group N.V. announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

Turin, 25h March 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) (the Company) announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting held today in Amsterdam approved that the net proceeds resulting from the sale of its Defence business to Leonardo S.p.A. (as occurred on 18th March 2026) will be distributed to the shareholders by way of interim dividend distribution.

As announced on 18th March 2026, based on the sale price, the expected closing adjustments and the separation costs borne for the carve out of the Defence Business, the net distributable dividend is estimated to end at €5.7-5.8 per issued and outstanding common share. The exact amount to be distributed will be determined by the Board of Directors, with the final decision expected to be made on 15th April 2026, with ex-dividend date on 20th April.

The materials for the General Meeting are available on the Company's website (www.ivecogroup.com), where the voting results will be posted shortly.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment