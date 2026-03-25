

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command says U.S. forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran.



It helped 'significantly remove' the Iranian regime's combat capability, CENTCOM said in a message posted on X.



A brief video accompanying the post shows an Iranian drone launching vehicle blowing up in an apparent precision missile strike.



It also shared pictures of a U.S. aircraft carrier flight deck, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor preparing for a combat flight, and a B-52 Stratofortress bomber getting refueled mid-air during a combat mission in support of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. code name for the military operation against Iran.



Meanwhile, in response to President Donald Trump touting a deal with Iran and his claim that U.S. envoys have handed over a 15-point peace plan to Tehran in exchange for lifting of sanctions, a spokesman for the Iranian military said the U.S. is 'negotiating with itself.'



In a video message broadcast on state television on Wednesday, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, 'Has the level of your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?'



The spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's main military command, added, 'You will see neither your investments in the region nor the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces. Stability comes through strength'.



Tuesday, Trump insisted Iran wants a deal 'so badly', and that it gave the U.S. a 'very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.'



At the same time, unconfirmed reports say the Pentagon is preparing to deploy hundreds of troops to Iran.



As the war continued for the 26th day, IDF said Israel carried out air strikes on the Iranian capital, and that Iran fired missiles towards Israel.



Kuwait's civil aviation authority said an Iranian drone strike hit Kuwait International airport.



Oil prices fell below the $100 mark Wednesday. Brent crude traded at $99.5 per barrel and WTI fell to $88 a barrel.



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