LG Introduces Cutting-Edge 27-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor to the Region

Setting a New Standard in Speed and Immersion for Gamers

Delivers Dual Mode functionality, allowing gamers to toggle between QHD resolution at 540Hz or HD resolution at 720Hz from a single hotkey.

Up to 720Hz refresh rate ensures blazing speed for competitive edge and unmatched responsiveness during fast-paced gameplay.

Available in various UAE retail outlets, blending breakthrough technology with dynamic versatility.

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --LG Electronics is bringing to the Middle East, its new 27-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor (27GX790B-B) which is engineered for those who demand supreme performance and responsiveness. Packed with gaming-centric innovations, such as a refresh rate up to 720Hz and Dual Mode FPS/RTS, this monitor offers customizable gameplay settings for rapid transitions and dominating speed.

The UltraGear Monitor is available in UAE retail markets, delivering unmatched speed, stunning visuals, and genre-specific optimizations for gamers aiming to redefine competitive excellence.

Pushing Gaming Speed to the Edge with Dual Mode

The latest in LG's UltraGear lineup, features a Dual Mode that provides the flexibility to choose between QHD resolution with a refresh rate of 540Hz or HD resolution at an industry-leading 720Hz, all accessible via a hotkey. Whether targeting razor-sharp picture quality or outrageous speed for strategic edge, gamers can craft their ideal setup for split-second decisions and fluid gameplay.

This feature is designed for competitive domination, letting players excel in high-stakes matches where precision and responsiveness are key.

OLED Technology for Vibrant Realism

The UltraGear Monitor's OLED panel brings stunning realism to every frame with vivid colors, infinite contrast ratios, and remarkable brightness. Equipped with HDR10, gamers can enjoy lifelike graphics that enhance immersive storytelling and cinematic gameplay.

Whether navigating expansive environments or perfecting tactical moves, QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) combined with Pixel Dimming Precision ensures unmatched visual clarity.

Unparalleled Responsiveness for Competitive Gamers

With its 720Hz refresh rate, the UltraGear Monitor eliminates motion blur while delivering lightning-fast 0.03ms GtG response time for seamless transitions during high-speed gameplay. Players experience precise reactions, fluid visuals, and an immersive edge that keeps them ahead in competitive scenarios.

Adaptive NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility eliminate screen tearing, ensuring consistent performance whether engaging in fast-paced battles or navigating complex strategy games.

Immersive Design Features for the Ultimate Experience

LG ensures gamers stay comfortable during extended sessions with the UltraGear Monitor's ergonomic adjustable stand, offering customizable positioning to maximize comfort. The DisplayHDR 10 expands brightness and color depth, making intense cinematic moments feel alive and vibrant.

Meanwhile, modern design elements like narrow bezels and sleek finishes elevate gaming setups while delivering practicality and style.

Available Now Across the Region

As the gaming culture sees a strong growth in the UAE, the UltraGear Monitor sets new benchmarks for performance and speed. With the flexibility to toggle between visual clarity at 540Hz and unprecedented speed at 720Hz, LG's latest gaming monitor empowers gamers to pursue victory without compromise.

The UltraGear Gaming Monitor is now available in various retail stores across the UAE, offering world-class technology to support competitive and immersive experiences for gamers in the region. For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/consumer-monitors/lg-27gx790b-b.

About?LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit?www.LGnewsroom.com.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942109/LG.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-introduces-cutting-edge-27-inch-ultragear-gaming-monitor-to-the-region-302724754.html