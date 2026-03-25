Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Highlights First Quarter 2026 Achievements and Upcoming Priorities in Letter to Shareholders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today issued a letter to its shareholders highlighting achievements in Q1 and priorities for the remainder of 2026.

Dear Shareholders,

As we move through the first quarter of 2026, I want to take a moment to update you on our progress and how we are thinking about the next phase of Amaze.

In our year-end letter, we spoke about 2025 as a transformative year-one where we stabilized the business, reduced our cost structure, strengthened the balance sheet, and positioned ourselves for growth. That work is now largely behind us.

Our focus has shifted from fixing the foundation to scaling the opportunity.

From Foundation to Flywheel

Amaze has always been built around a simple idea: allow anyone to sell anything, anywhere.

What has become clearer over the past year is that this is not just a product vision-it is a system-level opportunity.

We are now organizing the business around what we call the Creator Commerce Flywheel:

More creators drive more products and experiences

More activity generates more data and insights

Better data improves conversion and monetization

Expanded distribution increases reach and demand

Which in turn attracts more creators





This flywheel is already active across our platform. Our job now is to accelerate it.

Data Is Becoming a Core Asset

One of the most important realizations coming out of 2025 is the value of the data generated across our ecosystem.

With billions of visits, millions of stores, and constant product creation, we are capturing real-time signals around:

What consumers are engaging with

What they are buying

How trends are forming and evolving





This is not theoretical-it is happening on our platform every day.

We are now actively building ways to turn these signals into actionable tools for creators and brands, enabling better decisions around product launches, pricing, content, and marketing.

Over time, we believe this will open up entirely new monetization layers beyond transactions, extending Amaze into data-driven commerce and audience intelligence.

Expanding Distribution

At the same time, we are focused on where this activity reaches audiences.

Historically, creators have been dependent on closed platforms for distribution. We believe the next phase of the market will be defined by open, connected distribution models that allow commerce to travel wherever audiences already are.

As part of this strategy, we are building distribution partnerships that combine trusted media brands with commerce-native infrastructure.

One example of this approach is our recently announced launch partnership with the LA Times Studios, one of the largest and most influential media platforms in the United States. The LA Times reaches over 100 million monthly unique users across digital properties, supported by a deeply engaged subscriber base and premium content ecosystem.

By integrating commerce directly into this type of scaled, trusted distribution, we are not simply adding audience - we are embedding transactions into high-intent environments where consumers are already discovering content.

This is a fundamentally different model from traditional affiliate commerce.

It is also designed to be repeatable.

We view this as the beginning of a broader strategy to activate similar partnerships across additional verticals and distribution platforms over time.

Introducing Our Updated Investor Framework

To better communicate this evolution, we have released a new investor presentation that outlines how Amaze is positioning itself across:

Creator commerce

Proprietary data

Distribution infrastructure





We believe it is important that investors understand that Amaze is no longer just a set of tools-it is an entirely new operating system, participating in multiple layers of a rapidly growing market. The new investor deck can be reviewed here.

Context on 2025 Performance

As we discussed previously, 2025 was a year of transition.

We made deliberate decisions to:

Reduce operating costs

Restructure the balance sheet

Invest in key platform capabilities

Integrate new assets, including The Food Channel





These actions impacted near-term financial performance, but they were necessary to position the business for scale.

As we enter 2026, we are doing so with a cleaner structure, improved efficiency, and a clearer strategic direction.

Looking Ahead

Our priorities for 2026 are straightforward:

Accelerate the Creator Commerce Flywheel

Expand data-driven capabilities across the platform

Increase distribution through strategic partnerships

Drive operating leverage as we scale





We believe the combination of these initiatives positions Amaze to participate in a much larger opportunity than where we started.

We are particularly encouraged by early indicators from our Food Channel initiatives and related distribution partnerships. While still in the early stages, our initial operating frameworks targeted at generating multi-million dollar gross revenues in year one, scaling to $12 million in year two for individual vertical launches, based on performance-driven models.

These initiatives are designed to be modular and repeatable, providing a pathway to scale revenue through additional vertical launches across Music, Gaming, Health and Lifestyle etc, without requiring linear increases in fixed cost.

The creator economy continues to evolve rapidly, and we are seeing firsthand how commerce, content, and data are beginning to converge.

Our goal is to be at the center of that convergence.

Closing

I remain incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past year.

We have taken a business that was undergoing significant change and built a foundation that we believe can support long-term growth.

Now, the focus is execution.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to sharing more as we move through 2026.

Thank you,

Aaron Day

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Amaze Holdings, Inc.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder letter contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenue streams, planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the shareholder letter. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.