Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Drills 82,334 g/t Silver (2,647 Ounces Per Tonne Silver) Over 0.5m within 11.35m of 4,560 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the third batch of results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a significant milestone, targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones. To date, a total of 8,282 metres across 43 drill holes has been completed in 2026 (Figure 8). This includes 9 holes previously reported (refer to News Release, March 10, 2026), 5 holes previously released (refer to News Release, March 18, 2026) and 4 holes for 649.80m reported herein.

Highlights

Hole LM-26-290 intersected ultra high-grade silver returning 82,334 g/t silver or 8.23% or 2,647 troy ounces per tonne over 0.5m from 115.25m depth Within 11.35m grading 4,560 g/t silver from 112.0m depth.



Hole LM-26-292 intersected 18.6 m of 155.4 g/t silver from 106.4m depth Including 1.0 m of 771.5 g/t silver from 111.5m and Including 1.2 m of 1,166 g/t silver from 116.8m



Hole LM-26-291 returned 8.6 m of 96.7 g/t silver from 158.0m depth

Including 0.5m of 1,245 g/t silver from 162.2m







Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are excited to report the third batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. These results are extraordinary and are among the most significant silver drilled intercepts known to the Company globally. Hole LM- 26- 290 has delivered an exceptional result, highlighted by 82,334 g/t silver from a 0.50m core length sample containing abundant native- silver. This represents the highest- grade single sample ever reported by the Company and, to our knowledge, one of the highest silver grades ever reported globally. Importantly, this result demonstrates that despite historic mining at Langis, the mineral system continues to host outstanding high- grade silver potential. These results clearly indicate that mineralization remains to be discovered and reinforce Langis as a truly unique primary silver project."

Figure 1. Core photographs of hole LM-26-290 from 115.25m, displaying native silver (appearing white) and cobaltite.





Figure 2. Core Photograph (left) and micro-XRF map (right) of a 5cm wide piece of vein and wall rock from hole LM-26-290 at 115.65m. Note the distribution of Silver (Ag) within Cobalt (Co) and Nickel (Ni) spheroids.





Discussion

The initial drill holes of the 2026 program were designed to evaluate silver mineralization south of the Shaft 6 area (Figures 3 and 4). Previous exploration campaigns in this area identified silver mineralization predominantly hosted within vertical, dilatant zones and shear-related veins, typically occurring as centimetre-scale native silver veinlets, disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill. Several holes reported herein successfully intercepted silver mineralization (Table 1).

Hole LM-26-290 intersected two veins of massive native silver associated with cobalt- and nickel-bearing minerals. These veins measured approximately 25 cm and 40 cm in width and returned 2,408 g/t silver and 82,334 g/t silver, respectively, over individual 0.5 m sample intervals (Figures 7). The 82,334 g/t silver result represents the highest-grade silver assay reported from the Langis Project to date. Silver within these veins occurs predominantly as native silver closely associated with cobalt and nickel-rich minerals (Figure 1). In the wider vein, native silver is concentrated within cobalt-rich spheroidal minerals, as observed in micro-XRF imagery (Figure 2). This style of mineralization demonstrates that the Langis system can host discrete veins of ultra-high-grade silver mineralization.

Drilling continues in the Langis Shaft 6 area, with the ongoing program focused on expanding and infilling known silver mineralization and further evaluating the controls on high-grade vein development.

Table 1. Select Assay Intervals.

Hole ID



From To Interval Silver Cobalt Nickel meter meter meter g/t ppm ppm LM-26-290 112.00 123.35 11.35 4559.92

(0.46%) 11900.31

(1.19%) 2443.50

(0.24%) including 114.75 115.25 0.50 2407.80

(0.24%) 131000.00

(13.1%) 25300.00

(2.53%) including 115.25 115.75 0.50 82334.00

(8.23%) 130500.00

(13.05%) 26100.00

(2.61%) LM-26-291 158.00 166.60 8.60 96.74 152.89 - including 162.20 162.70 0.50 1245.00 2000.00 - LM-26-292 106.40 125.00 18.60 155.36 73.20 118.48 including 111.50 112.50 1.00 771.5 526.50 352.00 and 116.80 118.00 1.20 1165.83 133.84 95.88 LM-26-293 118.00 135.00 17.00 23.25 - - including 118.70 126.00 7.30 47.48 - -

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined

Figure 3. Location map of drill holes referenced in this news release within the Langis project.





Figure 4. Detailed map of drill holes in this news release of the Shaft 6 area.



*LM-26-289 assays pending.

Figure 5. A to A' Cross Section Looking North showing drill holes LM-26-289 and LM-26-290. Drilling of hole LM-26-290 was terminated upon intersecting a historic mine working at 123.35m.





This cross-section displays only drill holes oriented subparallel to the section (90° ± 4° azimuth); drillholes with other orientations are omitted. Lithological contacts are interpretive and based on prior drilling. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20m from the section. Drilling of hole LM-26-290 was terminated upon intersecting a historic mine working at 123.35m depth. Assays for LM-26-289 are pending.

Figure 6. Photograph of NQ Core LM-26-290 at 114.75 m showing cobaltite and silver arsenide vein with native silver.

Figure 7. Core box photographs of hole LM-26-290 from 111.0 m to the end of hole (EOH) at 123.35 m, including silver assay results.





Figure 8. Drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area, highlights from the 2026 campaign to date.





Table 2. Collar Information.

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) LM-26-290 607374 5270726 214.1 90 -50 123.35 LM-26-291 607374 5270726 214.1 85 -45 200.45 LM-26-292 607374 5270726 214.1 95 -45 125.00 LM-26-293 607374 5270726 214.1 95 -50 201.00



About the Langis Project

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver (25 opt). Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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