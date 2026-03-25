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WKN: A0EQ3A | ISIN: GB00B082RF11 | Ticker-Symbol: RTO1
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 11:32
5,500 Euro
+0,40 % +0,022
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4725,48012:43
5,4505,54412:43
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 12:38 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rentokil Initial PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

CRAWLEY, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Company announces that the following documents, in unedited full text, have today been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the Annual Report 2025);

  • Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM); and

  • Proxy Form for the 2026 AGM.

The documents will be posted today, and the Annual Report 2025 and the Notice of 2026 AGM have been published on the Company's website at rentokil-initial.com/investors.

The 2026 AGM will be held at, and broadcast from, the Company's offices at Compass House, Manor Royal, Crawley, RH10 9PY on Thursday 7 May 2026 at 2.00pm. Full details of how to participate in the meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

In addition, the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document is available for viewing on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and also on the Company's website at rentokil-initial.com/investors. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report 2025 please contact the Corporate Governance team by email at secretariat@rentokil-initial.com or on +44 (0)1293 858000.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Rentokil Initial plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rentokil-initial-plc-announces-annual-financial-report-1151495

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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