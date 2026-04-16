

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) reported first quarter Group revenue of $1.68 billion, up 4.3% from prior year. Organic revenue growth was 3.4%, for the period. North America revenue for the quarter was $995 million, up 4.5%, with an organic revenue growth of 3.9%.



Mike Duffy, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial plc, said: 'While geopolitical events, as previously noted, continue to create some uncertainty, the progress we report today gives us confidence in delivering a full year performance in line with market expectations.'



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