Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") are pleased to announce that they have jointly acquired through staking 6 potential natural white hydrogen projects located in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Projects").

The Projects (see Figure 2) were selected and staked after extensive research of historical data in areas of comparable geological settings to those that current hydrogen companies across the USA and Canada are targeting.

Of particular interest is that 3 of the 6 projects have identified gas from historical drill holes or the surface venting of gas. The Projects, all located on the west coast of Newfoundland, are hosted in geological environments considered prospective for natural white hydrogen. A total of 763 claim units were staked to acquire the mineral lands with geological characteristics that support the targeting potential.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton, stated, "While Benton is primarily focused on advancing its Copper-Gold assets, there are times when unique opportunities allow management to act decisively as an early mover. Partnering with Metals Creek enables the Companies to share relatively low-cost exploration risk while maintaining meaningful upside, should even one of these projects lead to a significant discovery of hydrogen or helium. In neighboring Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. are already demonstrating success in exploring for natural hydrogen. We believe Newfoundland's geological setting offers comparable potential for these emerging and highly prospective discoveries."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Source: https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/aas-infographic-hydrogen-factories

Listed below are brief descriptions of the 6 projects acquired through staking.

Parson's Pond

A large sedimentary basin in a thrust fault system, with gas noted in historical drill holes near serpentine and glauconite mineralization. In addition, gas venting at surface is documented in Newfoundland government files. See:

https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012I/04/Btm002

Cape St. Gregory

A large serpentinized ultramafic unit near documented structures and faults.

Bond Pond

15 historical drill holes noted, intensely sheared and serpentinized ultramafic intrusions and likely in contact with fault structures within a sedimentary basin environment.

Deer Lake Basin

Explosive gas encountered in historical hole that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in uranium-thorium rich basin environment. See:

https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

Bay St George

Gas noted in historical drilling. See:

https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-fwr-port-au-port-no-1-final-well-report-volume-2.pdf

Bay of Islands

A large serpentinite-bearing ultramafic unit near documented structures and faults.

At Parson's Pond (see Figure 1) research of the historical drill logs from two holes 14.2 km apart has observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest is the presence of mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

(Ref NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL HOLE REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-nalcorseamusfwr.pdf and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL HOLE REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/FinniganFWR.pdf).

Figure 1: Parson's Pond Regional Cross Section/Geology and Hole Location (Seamus & Finnigan)

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Source: NALCO Energy - Oil and Gas Inc. Final Well Report for Nalcor Energy et al FINNIGAN #1 & NALCO Energy - Oil and Gas Inc. Final Well Report for Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1.

Figure 2: Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Source: Newfoundland. Geological Survey of Canada, "A" Series Map, 1678A. https://doi.org/10.4095/126990.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Benton Resources Inc.