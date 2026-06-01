Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") are pleased to announce they have substantially increased their land positions in the Deer Lake Basin, more than doubling the size of the Smoking Gun Project by increasing their holdings from 242 claim units to 654 claim units covering 163.5 km2. The Companies have jointly acquired through staking an additional 214 claim units at Parson's Pond, increasing the project from 427 claim units to 641 claim units, covering 160.3 km2. The additional claims were acquired to cover favorable stratigraphy that could host natural white hydrogen and/or helium.

Deer Lake Basin Property Acquisition

The new mineral claims expand the Smoking Gun Project to the Southwest to connect with Mills No.1 drill hole and to the NE to connect with Claybar No. 3 drill hole (Figure 1). The Companies are excited about this new acquisition, as recent research from historical data has revealed highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) (see Table 1) in water collected from a historic drill hole (79-67). This hole is located approximately 11.8 km from a drill hole (Mills No. 1) that encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in a basin prospective for uranium-thorium. In addition, several mentions of gas is noted in Claybar No. 3 located 32 km to the NE of drill hole 79-67.

Ref: https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

According to assessment report 012H/0748, the Westfield-Northgate-Shell joint venture conducted deep water sampling within these historic holes. Samples of ground water were collected from 5 diamond drill holes with results determined for pH, temperature, U ppb, radon and helium content. Two samples were collected from each hole. One was hermetically sealed at the site in a special container and sent to Chemical Projects Ltd. in Toronto, where a gas sample was extracted and analysed for helium. The second sample was measured on site for pH and Radon (Rn). This sample was then sent to Atlantic Analytical Services Ltd. (Springdale, NL) for analysis of Uranium (U). Results are tabulated below.

Table 1: Water analysis for He in historic holes

Sample No DDH No pH U ppb Rn cpm He ppb WS-61 79-56 6.3 2.00 76 8.35 WS-62 79-57 7.1 0.70 30 139.00 WS-63 79-59 7.4 0.80 71 62.20 WS-64 79-67 7.5 0.15 198 8,900.00 WS-65 79-61 7.2 0.15 80 14.90

Ref: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch09/PDF/012H_0748.pdf

These new licenses, now called the Smoking Gun Project located within the Deer Lake Basin, are thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2). Historic exploration focused mainly on uranium and hydrocarbons, but with semiconductor expansion and the global energy transition, this has resulted in increased demand for Hydrogen and Helium. A re-evaluation of the Deer Lake Basin has resulted in the identification of areas with ideal geological conditions to host gas. These conditions include thick sequences of sandstones and conglomerates containing uranium, which is necessary to generate helium. When uranium-rich minerals hosted within the sandstones interact with the high-pressure water, the water molecules are split, releasing hydrogen. The expansive presence of mudstones and shales serve as an ideal cap for trapping gas.

Hole 79-67 is located 11.8 km northeast of hole Mills No.1, which produced high pressure gas (see Figure 1). With the presence of high-pressure gas in hole Mills No. 1 and highly anomalous helium from water samples in Hole 79-67, this potentially indicates an expansive system with favorable geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Parson's Pond Property Acquisition

At Parson's Pond, the Companies increased their land position to the east to cover the shallower portions of the basin and to the west to cover deeper portions of the Basin (see Figure 2). Research of the historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

(Ref. NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-nalcorseamusfwr.pdf and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/FinniganFWR.pdf).

The Companies hired Neil Pendock to conduct early target identification using hyperspectral satellite imagery identifying hot spots for testing Hydrogen and Helium. A detailed evaluation of the Seamus and Finnigan wells show potential leakage of both gases near the historical well heads.

Neil Pendock stated "new exploration data confirms significant natural Hydrogen and Helium systems in Western Newfoundland".

An integrated re-evaluation of advanced satellite imagery and legacy drill data has confirmed highly anomalous concentrations of natural "white" hydrogen (H2) and helium (He) across the Parson's Pond area of western Newfoundland. The findings mark a major milestone for the province's emerging unconventional and clean energy sector.

The target identification program utilizes high-resolution Sentinel-2 spectral endmember mapping calibrated against legacy physical assets, notably the Seamus #1 and Finnegan #1 wells.

Key Findings From the Well Analyses:

Seamus #1 Well: Originally drilled as a deviated wildcat to 3,160 meters, historical logs confirm this stratigraphic test intersected a highly active gas plumbing system. Modern geochemical processing shows that Seamus is highly anomalous in H 2 , CO 2 , and CH 4 . The hydrogen signature at Seamus is particularly intense, soaring over ten times higher than regional background levels.

Finnegan #1 Well: Located within the same thrust-faulted complex, Finnegan exhibits a distinct, high-value noble gas and clean energy profile, measuring highly anomalous in He and H2. Finnegan's hydrogen concentrations exceed background baselines by more than threefold, paired with a distinct helium signature that suggests deep-seated basement fault connectivity.

A Multi-Gas Frontier

While western Newfoundland has long been recognized for its classic thermogenic methane (CH4) "shows" and source rocks like the Green Point Shale, this new data shifts the spotlight toward non-hydrocarbon, high-value gas exploration.

The structural architecture of the Parson's Pond area-where allochthonous sedimentary sequences are thrust over deep carbonate platforms-serves as the ideal geological engine for generating natural hydrogen through serpentinization. Simultaneously, deep conduit faults are successfully tapping into the Precambrian basement to channel helium toward the surface.

Next Steps for Exploration

The alignment of physical drill-hole gas anomalies with satellite-derived spectral endmembers allows exploration teams to rapidly deploy predictive mapping across the entire Humber Zone. Immediate field follow-up will include high-density soil gas sampling and localized fracture-network mapping around the Seamus and Finnegan corridors to identify primary drilling targets for natural hydrogen and commercial helium.

Figure 1: Smoking Gun Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/299615_32985e69c4a4fbf7_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Parson's Pond Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/299615_32985e69c4a4fbf7_003full.jpg

Hydrogen and Helium Demand

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as a fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; its super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success has generated further exploration in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

Claim Sale to Quadro Resources Inc.

In addition, Benton has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) with Quadro Resources Inc. (Quadro) to sell a 100% interest in a single license comprising of 5 claims units in the Victoria Lake Volcanic Belt. Quadro has agreed to purchase the claims for a one-time payment of $10,000 cash and 100,000 shares of Quadro. Benton is currently a substantial shareholder of Quadro from its sell of the Staghorn project where Benton retains a 1% NSR. The Staghorn Project is a strategic property that forms a part of Tru Precious Metals "Golden Rose Property" which is now under a Joint Venture between Quadro, Tru Precious Metals and Eldorado Gold. Several significant gold showings lie within the Staghorn portion of the Golden Rose project where drilling was completed last year.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299615

Source: Benton Resources Inc.