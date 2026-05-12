Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. ( "Metals Creek") (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (together the "Companies") are pleased to announce they have jointly acquired through staking an additional 156 units under two licences to cover hydrogen/helium potential in Newfoundland (Smoking Gun Prospect).

The Smoking Gun Prospect (See Figure 2) was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) (See Table 1) in water collected from an historic drill hole. This drill hole (79-67), is located approximately 11.8 kilometers (km) from drill hole (Mills No. 1) that encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in a basin prospective for uranium-thorium.

Ref:https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

According to assessment report 012H/0748, Westfield-Northgate-Shell joint venture conducted deep water sampling within these historic holes. Samples of ground water were collected from 5 diamond drill holes with results determined for pH, temperature, U ppb, radon and helium content. Two samples were collected from each hole. One was hermetically sealed at the site in a special container and sent to Chemical Projects Ltd. in Toronto, where a gas sample was extracted and analysed for helium. The second sample was measured on site for pH and Radon (Rn). This sample was then sent to Atlantic Analytical Services Ltd. (Springdale, NFLD) for analysis of Uranium (U). Results are tabulated below.

Table 1: Water anyalysis for He in historic holes

Sample No DDH No pH U ppb Rn cpm He ppb WS-61 79-56 6.3 2.00 76 8.35 WS-62 79-57 7.1 0.70 30 139.00 WS-63 79-59 7.4 0.80 71 62.20 WS-64 79-67 7.5 0.15 198 8900.00 WS-65 79-61 7.2 0.15 80 14.90

Ref: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch09/PDF/012H_0748.pdf

Figure 2: Project Location Map

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These two licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2). Historic exploration focused mainly on uranium and hydrocarbons, but with semiconductor expansion and the global energy transition, this has resulted in increased demand for Hydrogen and Helium. A re-evaluation of the Deer Lake Basin has resulted in the identification of areas with ideal geological conditions to host gas. These conditions include thick sequences of sandstones and conglomerates containing uranium, which is necessary to generate helium. When uranium-rich minerals hosted within the sandstones interact with the high-pressure water, the water molecules are split, releasing hydrogen. The expansive presence of mudstones and shales serves as an ideal cap for trapping gas.

Hole 79-67 is located 11.8 km northeast of hole Mills No.1, which produced high pressure gas (See Figure 1). With the presence of high-pressure gas in hole Mills No. 1 and highly anomalous helium from water samples in Hole 79-67, this potentially indicates an expansive system with favorable geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; its super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success is being explored for in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Benton Resources Inc.