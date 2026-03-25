Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") reports that the gold mineralization at the Randy's Pit Zone has been extended 200 metres ("m") to the northwest along the regional Poeketi Shear Zone (PSZ) with drill hole 26RADD-027 returning 7.5 m grading 1.22 g/t Au. Mineralization has now been traced to a total of 800 metres along the 5km shear zone and remains open in all directions.

Highlights

Randy's Pit Zone returns 20 metres at 1.33 g/t Au (26RADD-025) including two one metre intervals grading 6.23 g/t Au and 6.66 g/t Au (Figure 2) and remains open to depth and along strike.

Step-out drilling intersected the PSZ 200 metres to northwest of the Randy's Pit Zone confirming continuation of gold mineralization along the PSZ (Figure 3).

Commenting on the assay results, Oscar Louzada, CEO of SRANAN said, "These recent results confirm that the PSZ has the potential to host gold mineralization along its entire 5-kilometre strike length between the Randy's Pit area and the Poeketi Zone, two areas of continued artisanal mining. Trenching completed by SRANAN in 2025, showed that the PSZ can be up to 800 m wide providing substantial room for expansion not only along strike but perpendicular to strike in sub-parallel zones as well. As the 2026 drill season progresses, we will continue to focus on tracing the gold mineralization along the largely untested PSZ."

Table 1: Summary of Recent Mineralized Intercepts*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 26RADD-024

0.0 6.0 6.0 0.32 26RADD-025

53.0 63.0 10.0 0.40 Including 62.0 63.0 1.0 1.52

80.0 83.0 3.0 1.11

92.5 112.5 20.0 1.33 Including 96.5 97.5 1.0 6.23 and 100.5 101.5 1.0 6.66

118.5 121.5 3.0 0.68

139.0 147.5 8.5 0.84 26RADD-026

0.0 4.5 4.5 0.71

51.5 56.0 4.5 1.21

68.0 75.5 7.5 1.22 26RADD-027

0.0 4.5 4.5 0.71

40.5 55.5 15.0 0.47

66.0 69.0 3.0 0.83 * Minimum 1 m intercepts at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade with internal dilution up to 10 m. Widths shown are downhole intervals and not true widths. Insufficient geological information is currently available to establish true widths.

Table 2: Coordinates and Orientations of Drill Holes Reported in this Release

Hole ID UTME (m) UTMN (m) Elevation (m) Target Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) 26RADD-024 766349.9 455512.2 144.4 25m north and depth 26RADD-022 90 -60 191 26RADD-025 766298.9 455483.0 133.0 Depth and west of 25RADD-009 90 -50 230 26RADD-026 766325.0 455750.0 154.0 North trench anomalies 90 -45 204 26RADD-027 766323.0 455699.0 157.1 North trench anomalies 90 -45 173

Geological Interpretation

Drill hole 26RADD-025 (Figure 3) was designed to test the down-dip extension of the significant gold mineralization intersected at depth in holes 25RADD-009 and 25RADD-010 assessing the potential for vertical continuity along the three shallowing plunging gold zones identified within the established PSZ structural corridor.

All three mineralized domains are hosted within a well-developed mylonitic shear zone cutting basalt characterized by ankerite and sericite alteration with moderate to weak silicification. Sulphide mineralization, comprising pyrrhotite and pyrite, occurs along shear planes and is spatially associated with gold mineralization.

Drill holes 26RADD-026 and 26RADD-027 tested continuity of the PSZ 250 m north of hole 26RADD-025. Further drill holes will be completed along this section to test for changes or deflections in the PSZ. Trenching completed in 2025 traced the PSZ over a strike length of 800 m.

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by SRANAN personnel to the Sranan Gold Tapanahony basecamp. Core at the camp is logged, checked for recovery, and marked for assays by SRANAN personnel. Samples are split by a diamond saw, and samples are placed in sealed bags and ensuring that the left side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are photographed and stored in racks at the Company's camp.

Bagged samples are secured and sent to Filab preparation facility located in Paramaribo, Suriname. Samples are processed and assayed by Filab, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory (under ISO 9001:2015), which is independent of the Company. Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples are analyzed using a 50-gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. All samples >2 g/t Au are re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric finish. All samples with visible gold identified during core logging are re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay.

Within every batch of approximately 20 samples, at least one certified reference material standard ("CRM") and one blank are included to monitor accuracy and contamination. Blanks are placed at the start of each hole, at regular intervals, and immediately after mineralized shear zones to ensure the integrity of the assay process. CRMs are inserted within and after mineralized zones with placement designed so that each 20-sample sequence contains one standard. Field duplicates are collected at least once per hole in shear zones and additionally at fixed intervals to assess precision and repeatability. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Figure 1. Photograph of a portion of the mineralized interval from 26RADD-025 including:

96.5 to 97.5m (left) grading 6.23 g/t Au; and 100.5m-101.5m (right) grading 6.23 g/t Au. Zones intersected show strong sericite-silica alteration with syn shearing extensional veins with Py and Po in selvages.

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Figure 2. Randy's Pit Target - Cross Section 455475N (looking north) with

26RADD-025 Showing Depth Continuation and Widening of the PSZ

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Figure 3. Randy's Pit Target - Drill Plan with Assay Results

from Current Press Release

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Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Mr. Dufresne is Independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "goal", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timing of exploration activities including drilling, the results of exploration activities, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sranan Gold Corp.