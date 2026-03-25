

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A state of national energy emergency has been declared in the Philippines in the wake of energy supply crisis triggered by the Middle East war.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that there was an 'Imminent danger' to the 'availability and stability of the country's energy supply,' but he is working to secure new sources of oil.



In a televised address late Tuesday, he told the nation that the government would procure one million barrels of oil. The current stock is sufficient for 45 days' consumption.



'We will have a flow of oil. Not just one delivery, not two deliveries, but a flow of oil-related products,' he said.



During the emergency period, which had been declared for one year, a committee will monitor the demand and supply of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products and other basic goods.



The government will directly buy fuel and petroleum products to meet the demand.



The Philippines depends heavily on gulf oil, importing 98 percent of its needs from the region. The prices of diesel and petrol skyrocketed in the Asia-pacific country since the Middle East war broke out late last month.



Meanwhile, as the Middle East war continues at a dizzying pace, the Human Rights Council in Geneva is holding a rare 'Urgent Debate' on the crisis Wednesday at the request of Bahrain and Gulf States which have condemned Iranian attacks on public buildings and key energy infrastructure.



The UAE has condemned ongoing Iranian attacks, noting that it has 'never allowed' the use of its airspace to launch airstrikes on Iran.



Bahrain's representative Ambassador Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla says that his country's air force 'in the past few days has addressed around 153 missile and 301 drones that have targeted the kingdom'.



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk highlighted the 'extremely dangerous and unpredictable' situation now unfolding in the Middle East, amid 'large numbers' of Iranian drones and missiles against military bases, residential areas and energy facilities in the Gulf States and Jordan.



Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva reported that Israeli and US strikes across the country since February 28 have demolished nearly 45,000 houses and seen 53 hospitals and 57 schools targeted and bombarded.



'Today, Iran is mourning the killing of more than 1,500 people, including 300 children,' said Ambassador Ali Bahreini.



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