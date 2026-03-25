Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update.

West Cache Surface Development

Surface development activities continue to advance on schedule.

The Company has received its Category 2 Permit to Take Water ("PTTW"), governing freshwater supply requirements for project operations. Earlier this month the Company received the Category 3 PTTW governing surface and ground water resources.

Hydro line installation is substantially complete, marking a key milestone toward full site electrical readiness. Final connection and energization are anticipated in early April.

Box cut overburden removal is progressing as planned, with berm core construction and drainage systems established. Excavation of the box cut will establish the portal location for ramp access for underground mining construction.

The temporary water treatment system has been completed, with commissioning now underway.

A Request for Proposal ("RFP") has been issued for underground mine development and stoping services.

West Cache Exploration Drilling

The Company's exploration drilling program is underway with early holes targeting extensions of known high-grade zones or trends both within and adjacent to the current resource envelope. Assay results will be reported as they are received and validated.

Appointment of Vice President, Exploration

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Page as Vice President, Exploration. Leah has been with Galleon Gold and its wholly owned subsidiary, Explor Resources Inc., since 2020, most recently serving as Project Manager and Qualified Person for the West Cache Gold Project. In this role, she led the planning and execution of more than 50,000 metres of diamond drilling, managed multi-rig exploration programs in support of the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment and bulk sample, and oversaw permitting-related technical studies. Leah led the team responsible for the discovery of Zone 9.

With additional experience in advanced permitting, community engagement, contractor management, and exploration program design across North America, Leah brings strong technical leadership, operational discipline, and continuity to Galleon Gold's advancement of the West Cache Gold Project. Her appointment supports the Company's focus on disciplined resource growth and execution of its near-term development objectives. Leah holds a Bachelor of Science (Earth Sciences) from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Appointment of Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

The Company announces the promotion of Lisa Buchan to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Lisa was instrumental in the formation of Galleon Gold and has been acting as Vice President of Corporate Development since 2019. In that capacity, she has advanced the Company's strategic priorities, including capital raising initiatives, corporate structuring, and the development of key stakeholder and investor relationships. She has also contributed to the advancement of the West Cache Project, supporting permitting, project planning, and the coordination of development activities. Lisa holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA from York University.

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the use of the proceeds of from the Facility, the sufficiency of funds to complete and the completion of the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289758

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.