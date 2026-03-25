

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned after the ruling Social Democrats failed to secure enough seats to form a government on its own in the parliamentary election.



Frederiksen submitted her government's resignation to the king on Wednesday.



Earlier, addressing her supporters, Frederiksen said she was 'sorry that we did not get more votes'.



She added: 'There is nothing today that can make me sad that the Social Democrats have once again become the Danes' absolute favorite political party.'



Managing to win just 21.9 percent of the votes was Social Democrats' worst result since 1903.



With a total of 84 seats, the three-party left-wing coalition fell short of the 90 seats needed to form a majority in the 179-member The Folketing, as the Danish Parliament is known.



The right-wing 'blue bloc' has 77 seats combined.



The political stand of the Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, will reportedly be crucial.



Either bloc can return to power with the support of the centrist party, which won 14 seats in the election, held on Tuesday.



Frederiksen, who ruled Denmark for 6 years, called the snap election after resisting U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.



The fractured verdict means Denmark will have to wait until political leaders reach consensus on forming a majority-coalition after holding intense negotiations, which is expected to take weeks.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News