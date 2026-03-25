New to The Street and IGC Pharma Launch Strategic 12-Part National Media Partnership to Accelerate Investor Awareness and Market Positioning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / New to The Street, a premier financial media platform known for its national television distribution and integrated investor engagement strategy, today announced a strategic 12-part media partnership with IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence to develop treatments for Alzheimer's disease and metabolic disorders.

The multi-faceted campaign is designed to elevate IGC Pharma's visibility across institutional and retail investor audiences through a coordinated media strategy that includes long-form television interviews, national TV commercial distribution, high-impact outdoor billboard placements, and curated accredited investor events in key financial markets.

Through this initiative, IGC Pharma will be featured across New to The Street's sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, alongside amplification to a combined digital audience exceeding 4.45 million YouTube subscribers. The campaign will also include dominant outdoor placements in Times Square and the New York City Financial District, as well as earned media distribution across major U.S. broadcast affiliates.

"This partnership represents a strategic step forward in expanding our visibility within the global investment community," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "New to The Street's unmatched ability to combine television, digital distribution, and outdoor media provides us with a powerful platform to communicate our clinical progress, including our Phase 2 CALMA trial, and to position IGC Pharma at the forefront of AI-driven biopharmaceutical innovation."

"We are proud to launch this 12-part series with IGC Pharma at a time when Alzheimer's continues to impact millions of families across the United States and around the world," said Vince Caruso, co-founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This is about more than visibility - it's about bringing forward companies that are working on real solutions. IGC Pharma is advancing meaningful progress in an area of critical need, and through our platform, we aim to elevate their story to the global investment community while offering a sense of hope and potential comfort to those affected by this devastating disease."

New to The Street's integrated platform is engineered to align media exposure with capital markets objectives - driving narrative control, investor engagement, and long-term brand equity for emerging and growth-stage public companies.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. The platform delivers long-form interviews with innovative public and private companies, combining national TV exposure with digital, social, and outdoor media amplification.

With over 4.45 million YouTube subscribers and one of the most comprehensive media distribution ecosystems in the financial space, New to The Street integrates television broadcasting, earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates, and dominant billboard visibility throughout Times Square and the NYC Financial District. The platform also provides direct access to accredited investors through curated in-person and virtual events, creating a full-cycle investor awareness and engagement solution.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and metabolic disorders.

The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial (CALMA) targeting agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Its pipeline also includes TGR-63, focused on amyloid plaque reduction, along with additional early-stage programs addressing neurodegeneration, tau pathology, and metabolic dysfunction.

By integrating AI into drug discovery, clinical trial design, and patient targeting, IGC Pharma is accelerating development timelines and advancing a portfolio of therapies aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. The Company maintains a robust patent portfolio supporting its innovation-driven approach.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review IGC Pharma's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding these risks.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-and-igc-pharma-nyse-american-igc-launch-strategic-12-part-na-1151431