EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Technologies Reports FY2025 Record Revenue Growth and First Full-Year Profit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / EonX Technologies Inc (the "Company") (CSE:EONX), reports revenue surge to $20.2 million, delivers positive net income of $1.2 million, nearly doubles cash position, and accelerates US market entry strategy.

FY2025 Financial Highlights - AUD

FY2025 YoY Change Total Revenue $ 20,238,223 +71 % Net Income / (Loss) $ 1,205,010 +133 % Operating Profit / (Loss) $ 2,053,489 +188 % Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 19,940,317 +106 % Operating Cash Flow $ 15,255,143 +76 % Accumulated Deficit Reduced by $ 1,308,252 Improving

Audited by RSM Canada LLP.

A Year of Transformational Growth

EonX is a leading financial technology company delivering enterprise payment processing, loyalty solutions, and account-to-account payment orchestration, today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025. The results represent a defining milestone in the Company's trajectory, record revenues, a return to profitability, and a significantly strengthened balance sheet that positions EonX for future growth.

Total revenue for the year reached $20,238,223, a 71% increase over the $11,808,810 recorded in the prior year. This growth was broad-based across all three of the Company's core revenue streams: transaction processing and loyalty point management, licensing and platform implementation fees, and professional services.

Profitability Achieved Establishes Historic Turning Point

EonX has emerged with the financial performance shareholders have been building toward. The Company recorded a net income of $1,205,010 for the year ended June 30, 2025, achieving a remarkable turnaround from a net loss of $3,655,335 in FY2024. Operating profit came in at $2,053,489, compared to an operating loss of $2,336,489 in the prior year. This swing of more than $4.3 million at the operating level reflects the scaling power of the Company's platform model as revenue grows ahead of cost.

Cash Position Nearly Doubled And Exceptional Operating Cash Generated

EonX closed the year with cash and cash equivalents of $19,940,317, up from $9,682,266 at the end of FY2024, a 106% increase. Operating cash flow reached $15,255,143, up 76% from AUD $8,684,164 in the prior year, underscoring the quality of the Company's earnings and its ability to convert revenue growth into real cash.

This strong liquidity position provides EonX with the financial foundation to invest in its proprietary platform, pursue strategic expansion into the United States, and continue scaling its Australian operations without reliance on equity dilution.

Revenue Diversification Strengthens Platform Resilience

EonX's three revenue streams all contributed meaningfully to FY2025 results:

Licensing, Gift Card Facilitation & Platform Implementation Fees: $9,850,686, up from AUD $4,694,112 in FY2024 (+110%)

Professional Services: $6,609,260, up from $5,053,843 in FY2024 (+31%)

Transaction Processing & Loyalty Point Management: $3,778,277, up from $2,060,855 in FY2024 (+83%)

The Company's expanding customer base is reflected in revenue concentration metrics indicating meaningful progress in diversifying the customer portfolio and highlighting the scalability of the platform.

United States: The Next Frontier

EonX is actively building the foundations for a significant United States market entry. Management is currently on the ground in the United States, engaging with prospective enterprise clients, refining the US go-to-market strategy, and establishing the operational infrastructure necessary to support a formal commercial launch.

The United States represents the world's largest market for enterprise payment processing and loyalty solutions, a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity where EonX's proven platform capabilities, international track record, and newly deployed GTS infrastructure provides a compelling and differentiated offering. With cash reserves exceeding AUD $19.9 million and positive operating cash flow, EonX enters the US market from a position of financial strength.

President & Group CEO of EonX, Andrew Kallen, said "Delivering EonX's biggest year to date is a true testament to the undeniable dedication of our team, and the continued love and support of our customers. A huge thank you to you all... Achieving record revenue growth and officially transitioning into profitability proves the sheer scalability of our platform. With our rigorous 2025 audit complete and a rock-solid financial foundation established, we are perfectly positioned to accelerate our US expansion rollout, and forecast to exceed today's record results. Get ready to buckle up, we are just getting started."

The Company expects to provide further updates on its US commercialization timeline and pipeline in coming months.

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen

Chief Executive Officer

EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776

Email: investors@eonx.com

Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.

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