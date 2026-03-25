Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce geochemical results of a soil sampling and trenching program at the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend on its Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1).

The soil sampling results show anomalous copper, zinc, gold, and silver values that are coincident with EM anomalies along the 15-kilometre-long Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend, one of five high priority targets identified by analysis of regional airborne geophysical and geochemical data sets (see news release dated October 27, 2025) that is located 5.5 kilometres to the north-northwest of Canadian Copper Inc.'s Caribou Mill Complex (Figure 2). Grab* and channel sample results from a trenching program at the Fossil Hill Zone confirmed the presence of native copper and copper sulphides (see news release dated December 11, 2025) and returned copper values up to 9,590 ppm, 9,210 ppm, and 9,080 ppm Cu.

"The results of our initial trenching program on the Rocky Brook Project are very encouraging. The impressive samples of visible copper mineralization in the trenches confirms the results of historic rock grab sampling on the Project. This abbreviated trenching program testing the Fossil Hill Zone only exposes a small section of the larger Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend where previous work has outlined a 15-kilometre-long zone of coincident copper mineralized rock samples and anomalous soil samples consistent with zones of conductivity and elevated gravity. The proximity of this zone to Canadian Copper's Caribou Mill Complex adds a compelling narrative for the potential to identify and delineate additional copper-rich massive sulphide deposits well within economic trucking distance to the Caribou Mill Complex. In parallel with the trenching work at Fossil Hill, we continue to explore along the larger 15-kilometre Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend, and we are very encouraged by the results of soil sampling indicating polymetallic (Cu-Zn-Au-Ag) signatures that coincide with airborne conductors and elevated gravity signatures. In 2026, we will look to further advance this trend and other identified high priority targets throughout the Rocky Brook Project, including targets on our Restigouche Property located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Canadian Copper's Murray Brook Deposit."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

VMS Highlights

The Project covers a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend - a 15-kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co ;

and ; Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu ;

; The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 zone was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the premier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

Gold Highlights

The Project also covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits; and

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 350 metre strike length at Fournier Lake.

Soil Sampling Program

A total of 2,515 soil samples, including 86 duplicates, were collected over three grids designed to cover key areas of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend including the Boudreau Brook and Fossil Hill mineral occurrences. The grids covered 7.2 kilometres of the 15-kilometre trend with each grid at 200 metre line-spacing and 25 metre sample-spacing (Figure 3). The results highlight key areas with multi-element anomalies (Cu, Zn, Ag, and Au) that are spatially coincident with EM conductors and prospective stratigraphy (ie. mafic volcanic and sedimentary units of the Sormany Group). The Company plans to complete gaps in the survey as part of its comprehensive exploration plans commencing in the spring.

Of the 2,515 samples collected over the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend,

Copper values range between <1 and 371 ppm Cu with the 95th percentile (n=126) assaying over 61.3 ppm;

Zinc values range between 3 and 3,940 ppm Zn with the 95th percentile (n=121) assaying over 135 ppm;

Gold values range between <0.005 and 1.02 ppm Au with the 95th percentile (n=126) assaying over 0.012 ppm; and

Silver values range between <0.2 and 2.7 ppm Ag with the 95th percentile (n=108) assaying over 0.3 ppm (Figure 3).

Trenching Program

A total of three trenches (T4, T7, and T8) were excavated, totaling 245 metres in length and exposing 192 metres of bedrock, at the Fossil Hill Zone targeting areas of historical grab samples* including 16.65% and 13.84% copper and 0.64% cobalt (Figure 4). The trenches exposed massive mafic volcanic and mafic volcanic breccia rocks, locally siliceous, of the Armstrong Formation, Sormany Group. A total of 93 samples were taken including 68 grab samples* of bedrock taken at 1 to 3 metre intervals, 11 grab samples of float, and 14 channel samples ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 metres in length (Figure 4). Copper assay results range between 5 to 9,590 ppm, with three outcrop samples above 9,000 ppm Cu. Table 1 summarizes select significant sample results above 100 ppm Cu. Stripped sections of these trenches remain exposed for further mapping and sampling in the spring.

Trench T4 was 73.5 metres long and between 2 and 4.5 metres wide. A total of 26 grab samples of bedrock were collected of massive mafic volcanics and mafic volcanic breccias. Five of the grab samples contained malachite infilling fractures hosted in both the massive mafic volcanics and volcanic breccias (Figure 8A). Copper assay results range between 5 to 9,590 ppm with mineralization >100 ppm Cu over a length of 3.7 metres (true thickness unknown) (Figure 5).

Trench T7 was 81 metres long and between 2 and 3.5 metres wide. A total of 23 rock samples (1 outcrop, 14 channel, 8 float) were collected of massive mafic volcanics and mafic volcanic breccias. Two channel and one float sample(s) of massive mafic volcanics hosted malachite along fractures. Copper assay results range between 2 to 1,600 ppm (Figure 6).

Trench T8 was 90.5 metres long and between 4.5 and 7 metres wide. A total of 44 rock samples (41 outcrop, 3 float) were collected of massive mafic volcanics and mafic volcanic breccia. The eastern half of the trench consisted of 49 metres of intense silicification of the mafic units. Copper mineralization consisting of calcite+/-quartz vein-hosted chalcopyrite+malachite+/-azurite in five grab samples of bedrock (Figure 8B), one locality of vein-hosted native copper (1 outcrop, 1 float) (Figure 8C), and fractures coated by malachite was observed in 11 samples (9 outcrop, 2 float). Copper assay results range from 3 to 9,210 ppm with mineralization >100 ppm Cu over 25 metres (true thickness unknown) (Figure 7).

Table 1: List of rock grab, float and channel samples with copper assay results greater than 100 ppm from trenches T4, T7, and T8 at the Fossil Hill Zone.

Sample Number Trench Number Sample

Type From

(m) To

(m) Interval Length

(m) Mineralization Cu ppm H098312 T4 Outcrop 9.8



Malachite 2,700 H098315 T4 Outcrop 18.8



Malachite 223 H098318 T4 Outcrop 31.2



Malachite 4,130 H098334 T4 Outcrop 32.6



Malachite 9,590 H098320 T4 Outcrop 34.9





1,330 H098353 T7 Channel 9.4 9.8 0.4

476 H098354 T7 Channel 12.1 13.1 1

293 H098356 T7 Float 17.6



Malachite 1,600 H098270 T8 Outcrop 12.1



Chalcopyrite, malachite 3,860 H098271 T8 Outcrop 13.8



Malachite 477 H098272 T8 Outcrop 15.4



Chalcopyrite, malachite 3,140 H098273 T8 Outcrop 17.8



Malachite, tenorite, chalcopyrite 9,080 H098274 T8 Outcrop 19.8



Chalcopyrite, malachite 2,390 H098275 T8 Outcrop 21.4



Malachite 396 H098277 T8 Outcrop 25





103 H098265 T8 Float 26



Native copper 2,300 H098278 T8 Outcrop 26.5



Malachite 1,415 H098279 T8 Outcrop 28





358 H098300 T8 Outcrop 28.5



Native copper, malachite 9,210 H098281 T8 Outcrop 30





597 H098282 T8 Outcrop 32



Malachite 1,340 H098283 T8 Outcrop 33





118 H098285 T8 Outcrop 36





129 H098286 T8 Outcrop 37





208 H098287 T8 Outcrop 38



Tenorite 128 H098288 T8 Outcrop 40



Malachite, azurite 269 H098305 T8 Outcrop 64.1



Tenorite 107

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 31,489 hectares in 75 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit, which is the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest VMS deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

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Figure 2: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, regional geology and major target areas including the Fossil Hill Zone.

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Figure 3: A map showing the soil sample location and anomalous Cu, Zn, Au, and Ag results overlying historic airborne MegaTEM survey.

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Figure 4: Map Showing Location of Trenches T4, T7, and T8

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Figure 5: Trench T4 Rock Sample Location with Copper Results

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Figure 6: Trench T7 Grab and Channel Sample Location with Copper Results (Cu assay values labelled as well as interval lengths for channels)

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Figure 7: Trench T8 Rock Sample Location with Copper Results

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Figure 8: A) Sample H098334, 9,590 ppm Cu in Hematite-Carbonate-Epidote Mafic Volcanic Breccia with Malachite; B) Sample H098273, 9080 ppm Cu in Quartz Vein Hosting Chalcopyrite+Malachite+Azurite, and Possibly Tenorite; C) Sample H098300, 9,210 ppm Cu in Massive Mafic Volcanics with Native Copper in Quartz-Calcite Veinlet.

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Restigouche Option Agreement - First Anniversary Payment

Under the terms of the Restigouche option agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Restigouche property by paying the Optionor a total of $50,000 in cash, $110,000 in cash and/or common shares, and issuing 266,000 common shares over a four-year period (refer to the press release dated February 27, 2025). On January 12, 2026, the Company issued 129,198 common shares of the Company and paid $5,000 in cash to settle the first anniversary payment totalling $25,000.

The common shares issued are subject to a regulatory four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock and soil samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick for processing and then transported to their facility in North Vancouver, BC for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-ICP41).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

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Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.