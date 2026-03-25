

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran has told the UN maritime agency that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to 'non-hostile' ships not associated with the US and Israel.



'Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may - provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully ?comply with the declared safety and security regulations - benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities, 'says a letter that Iran's Ministry ?of Foreign Affairs circulated among IMO member states on Tuesday.



The letter was already sent to the UN Security Council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Iran has 'taken necessary and proportionate measures to prevent the aggressors and their supporters from ?exploiting the Strait of Hormuz to advance hostile operations against Iran,' the note read, adding vessels, equipment, and any assets belonging to the U.S. or Israel, 'as ?well as other participants in the aggression, do not qualify for innocent or non-hostile passage,' it added.



Some nations and shipping companies have reportedly negotiated with Iran for safe passage of their cargo vessels through the key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.



Chinese, Indian and Pakistani vessels carrying oil and natural gas have recently passed through the Strait, which had come under constant attack from Iran since it was attacked by U.S. and Israel.



But in an interview Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said the regime will 'absolutely' keep charging countries and vessels a fee for safe passage through the vital waterway.



'A series of measures is in place for passage through the Strait of Hormuz due to the war situation imposed on Iran,' Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in an interview with India Today.



'Other states that have nothing to do with this act of aggression may pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the necessary coordination with Iranian authorities, to ensure that passage is conducted safely and securely,' he added.



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