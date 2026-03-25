Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has been named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) Winner for the third consecutive year. This honor recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

New this year, Allegion is one of five winners "With Distinction," recognizing the company's significant achievements in implementing strategic initiatives to further engagement and help employees thrive, serving as a true best practice example of what's possible. Gallup found that Allegion continues to set the standard for building a thriving, high-performance culture through an emphasis on team members' individual strengths, creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and equipped to do their best work.

"We're committed to creating an environment where people are invested in and celebrated for who they are," said Jen Hawes, Allegion senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "That kind of culture not only helps our current employees thrive it also attracts talented people who want to grow their careers with us."

"We know highly engaged teams deliver stronger results for our customers, our partners and our shareholders," added John H. Stone, Allegion president and CEO. "When our people are empowered and connected to our purpose, they solve complex problems, innovate and drive our business forward."

Gallup's research spanning a comprehensive analysis of team engagement and performance data across more than 3.3 million employees and 90 countries consistently shows organizations that prioritize both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. According to Gallup, highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page. Learn more about the awards here.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $4.1 billion in revenue in 2025. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com