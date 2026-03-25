Oryzon Genomics, S.A.: ORYZON Strengthens Vafidemstat Patent Portfolio With U.S. Notice of Allowance

Covers the use of vafidemstat for treating non-aggressive symptoms of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

MADRID, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application US 17/439,575, entitled "Methods of treating borderline personality disorder", further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio for vafidemstat, Oryzon's LSD1 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, including borderline personality disorder (BPD). The allowed claims cover the use of LSD1 inhibitors for the treatment of non-aggressive symptoms of BPD, complementing Oryzon's patent portfolio in aggression.

Once granted, the U.S. patent is expected to remain in force until at least 2040, excluding any potential patent term adjustments or extensions. Corresponding patents have been granted or allowed in Australia, Europe, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, and South Africa, with additional applications pending in other jurisdictions.

"This U.S. Notice of Allowance reinforces our intellectual property position for vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder and supports its long-term development and commercial potential in an area of significant unmet medical need," said Neus Virgili, Oryzon's Chief IP Officer.

In addition to this patent family, Oryzon holds other patents covering the use of vafidemstat for the treatment of CNS disorders, including a patent family directed to the treatment of aggression and social withdrawal, with patents granted or allowed in Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Russia, and additional applications pending in other jurisdictions. These patents are expected to remain in force until at least 2038, excluding any potential patent term extensions.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. Oryzon's team comprises highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals based in Barcelona, Boston, and New Jersey. The Company has an advanced clinical portfolio built around two LSD1 inhibitors: iadademstat, its oncology/hematology program, with several ongoing Phase I and II studies and outstanding preliminary results in first-line acute myeloid leukemia, including a 100% overall response rate (ORR) presented at ASH 2025; and vafidemstat, its lead CNS program, which is Phase III-ready. In addition, Oryzon is advancing a broader epigenetics pipeline targeting other mechanisms, including HDAC6, for which a clinical candidate, ORY-4001, has been nominated for potential development in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company also operates a robust platform for biomarker identification and target validation across a range of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, CNS-optimized LSD1 inhibitor. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease (AD), to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong, and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Oryzon has performed two Phase IIa clinical trials in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric disorders (REIMAGINE, see Ferrer et al, Psychiatry & Clin Neurosci, 2025, doi.org/10.1111/pcn.13800) and in aggressive/agitated patients with moderate or severe AD (REIMAGINE-AD), with positive clinical results reported in both. Additional finalized Phase IIa clinical trials with vafidemstat include the ETHERAL trial in patients with Mild to Moderate AD, where a significant reduction of the inflammatory biomarker YKL40 was observed after 6 and 12 months of treatment, and the pilot, small-scale SATEEN trial in Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS, where anti-inflammatory activity was also observed. Vafidemstat has also been tested in a Phase II in severe Covid-19 patients (ESCAPE) assessing the capability of the drug to prevent ARDS, one of the most severe complications of the viral infection, where it showed significant anti-inflammatory effects in severe Covid-19 patients. Following completion of the global, randomized, double blind Phase IIb PORTICO trial in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), with final data presented at ECNP-2024, vafidemstat is advancing as a Phase III-ready asset for agitation/aggression in BPD (PhIII in preparation). Vafidemstat is also being investigated in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial in negative symptoms of schizophrenia (EVOLUTION trial, recruitment ongoing). The company is also deploying a CNS precision medicine approach with vafidemstat in genetically defined patient subpopulations of certain CNS disorders, as well as in neurodevelopmental syndromes, and is preparing a clinical trial in aggression in autistic conditions like Phelan-McDermid syndrome.

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