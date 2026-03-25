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WKN: A2QNWV | ISIN: SE0015504477 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HS
Stuttgart
25.03.26 | 12:32
1,344 Euro
-3,31 % -0,046
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,48413:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fractal Gaming Group AB: IEEPA tariffs terminated - Fractal's total tariff burden reduced

The IEEPA tariffs previously applied to Fractal's product portfolio were terminated on 24 February 2026. On the same date, the US government introduced a 10% Section 122 tariffs on imports to the U. S. Fractal can now confirm that its PC cases are exempt from the Section 122 tariffs, as well as from Section 301 tariffs under an exemption running through 10 November 2026. This results in zero tariffs on the company's largest product category and a lower total tariff burden across the portfolio. Fractal considers recovery of the paid IEEPA tariffs increasingly likely, estimated at approximately USD 2 million, though uncertainty remains regarding outcome and timing.

Current tariff levels by category

  • Cases: 0% (previously 10%)
  • Headsets: 10% (previously 20%)
  • Chairs: 35% (previously 45%)

The tariff levels for headsets and chairs include a 10% surcharge under Section 122. The surcharge applies through 24 July 2026. If not extended by Congress, tariff levels on headsets would fall to 0% and chairs to 25%. Fractal continues to monitor developments.

Fractal's net sales in the U. S. amounted to SEK 275.7 million during 2025, corresponding to 34.1% of the Group's total net sales.

Background on the Section 301 tariffs
Fractal has been granted an exemption from Section 301 tariffs on PC cases since March 2020, with retroactive effect from September 2018. The exemption has been extended on a rolling basis and currently runs through 10 November 2026.

For more information, please contact
Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Certified Advisor
FNCA Sweden AB

About Fractal
Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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