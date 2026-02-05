Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group's Year-end Report and Q4 Results 2025

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 186.7 million (205.2), growth of -9%. Organic growth amounted to 4%.

Product profit amounted to SEK 66.6 million (80.2), a product margin of 35.7% (39.1).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 7.0 million (29.0), an EBITDA margin of 3.8% (14.2).

EBIT amounted to SEK 0.0 million (21.4), an EBIT margin of 0.0% (10.4).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -34.2 million (17.2).

Interest-bearing net debt was SEK 3.3 million (-50.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.0 (0.7).

Jan-Dec 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 809.5 million (697.9), 16% growth. Organic growth amounted to 25%.

Product profit amounted to SEK 305.2 million (281.1), a product margin of 37.7% (40.3).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 77.8 million (84.0), an EBITDA margin of 9.6% (12.0).

EBIT amounted to SEK 50.2 million (58.6), an EBIT margin of 6.2% (8.4).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 16.1 million (59.2).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.1 (1.6).

No items affecting comparability during the period.

Jonas Holst, CEO of Fractal comments:

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to report organic growth, and for the full year 2025, sales measured in USD increased by 25%. During the year, through the launch of the Scape gaming headset, we established ourselves in an additional, entirely new product category, where our unique Scandinavian design language continues to guide the way toward the gaming station of the future. The reception from customers and partners has been very positive. At the same time, we note that profitability for the year was materially below our targets, primarily due to external factors such as tariffs, currency fluctuations and tariff-related inventory costs in the United States.

Toward the end of the year, we observed challenges in the global component market, as shortages of RAM began to affect availability and pricing. This shortage, driven by increased demand from the emerging AI economy, has led to rising prices for both RAM and NAND memory, impacting the DIY market as well as demand for consumer products more broadly. Uncertainty around trade tariffs has eased somewhat, and we have built increased flexibility into our business through pricing, inventory strategy and production structure. This provides us with better conditions to manage external volatility while balancing growth and profitability in line with our objectives.

Fractal's product portfolio and globally established gaming brand have never been stronger. With stable business, a clear strategic direction and progressively stronger operational performance, we enter 2026 with confidence. We face strong comparative figures in the first half of the year, which is expected to affect growth rates initially, and we assess that growth will be more weighted toward the second half of the year."

Telephone and web conference:

A telephone and web conference will be held for investors, analysts, and media on February 5, 11.00 (CET). CEO, Jonas Holst and CFO, Karin Ingemarson will present and comment on the report and the presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Link to web conference:

https://fractal-gaming-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

To sign up for the telephone conference:

https://events.inderes.com/fractal-gaming-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact

Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com



Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that Fractal Gaming Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 08:00 CET.

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.