Fractal Gaming Group AB: Extended Section 301 Tariff Exemption for Computer Cases in the U.S.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) has announced an extension of the Section 301 tariff exemption for the category covering computer cases until November 10, 2026. The previous tariff exemption was valid until November 29, 2025.



In early November, the U.S. government also announced adjustments to other applicable tariff measures, including a reduction of the IEEPA-based fentanyl-related tariff from 20% to 10%, as well as an extension of the ongoing pause in the IEEPA-based reciprocal tariff, which keeps the rate at 10% through November 10, 2026.



Fractal's net sales in the U.S. amounted to SEK 287.3 million during the twelve-month period ending September 30, 2025, corresponding to 34.7% of the Group's total net sales.



Background on the Section 301 tariffsIn 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) imposed a series of tariffs on imports of certain products, followed by an exemption process introduced later in 2019. During that year, 2,200 exemptions were granted and an additional 549 for 2020.Fractal has been granted tariff exemptions for computer cases since March 2020, retroactively effective from September 2018 through December 31, 2020. These exemptions have since been continuously renewed, with the most recent valid until November 29, 2025. Under the latest adjustments, the exemption has now been extended for another year, through November 10, 2026.

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.