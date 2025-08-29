Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWV | ISIN: SE0015504477 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HS
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:01
3,285 Euro
-0,45 % -0,015
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,37013:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 10:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fractal Gaming Group AB: Extended Section 301 Tariff Exemption for Computer Cases in the U.S.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) has announced an extension of the Section 301 tariff exemption for the category covering computer cases until November 29, 2025. The previous tariff exemption was valid until August 31, 2025.

Fractal's net sales in the U.S. amounted to SEK 294.1 million over the last 12 months ending June 30, 2025, which corresponds to 36.6% of the group's total net sales.

Background
In 2018 and 2019, the USTR imposed several tariffs on the import of certain products from China, followed by a tariff exemption process introduced in 2019. In 2019 2,200 exemptions were made and 549 exemptions for 2020. Fractal was granted an exemption from tariffs in March 2020 for computer cases, which was retroactively effective from September 2018 and lasted until December 31, 2020. Fractal was granted a new tariff exemption in March 2022, retroactively effective from October 12, 2021, until December 31, 2022. A new tariff exemption was granted to be effective from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, which was extended until August 31, 2025. The new tariff exemption now granted is effective from August 31, 2025, until November 29, 2025.

For more information, please contact
Jonas Holst, CEO
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Karin Ingemarson, CFO
Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00
E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Certified Advisor
FNCA Sweden AB

About Fractal
Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.