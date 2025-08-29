Fractal Gaming Group AB: Extended Section 301 Tariff Exemption for Computer Cases in the U.S.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) has announced an extension of the Section 301 tariff exemption for the category covering computer cases until November 29, 2025. The previous tariff exemption was valid until August 31, 2025.

Fractal's net sales in the U.S. amounted to SEK 294.1 million over the last 12 months ending June 30, 2025, which corresponds to 36.6% of the group's total net sales.

Background

In 2018 and 2019, the USTR imposed several tariffs on the import of certain products from China, followed by a tariff exemption process introduced in 2019. In 2019 2,200 exemptions were made and 549 exemptions for 2020. Fractal was granted an exemption from tariffs in March 2020 for computer cases, which was retroactively effective from September 2018 and lasted until December 31, 2020. Fractal was granted a new tariff exemption in March 2022, retroactively effective from October 12, 2021, until December 31, 2022. A new tariff exemption was granted to be effective from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, which was extended until August 31, 2025. The new tariff exemption now granted is effective from August 31, 2025, until November 29, 2025.

