Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group Interim Report January-September 2025

Third quarter 2025

· Net sales amounted to SEK 181.4 million (156.6).

· Product profit amounted to SEK 70.7 million (59.1), with a product margin of 39.0% (37.8).

· EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.7 million (11.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.6% (7.4).

· EBIT amounted to SEK 6.6 million (5.7), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.6% (3.6).

· Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -28.0 million (14.8).

· Interest-bearing net debt was SEK -36.4 million (-29.8).

· Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.2 (0.0).

· No items affecting comparability for the quarter.

Jonas Holst, CEO of Fractal comments:

"The strong growth trend continued in the third quarter, and we delivered another quarter with high and stable sales. The positive reception of our new product categories, including gaming chairs and headsets, together with continued strong demand for our core products, enabled us to achieve organic growth of 33% for the first nine months of the year.

Profitability during the quarter and the nine-month period was negatively affected by currency effects and tariffs. We are monitoring developments closely and working methodically with strategic measures to offset the long-term effects of tariffs and improve margins toward target levels. Our measures include price adjustments, cost control, optimizing stock levels and reviewing our supply chain to ensure cost efficiency and greater flexibility in the manufacturing of our products.

The underlying market for our products remains strong, supported by the launch of important PC components and new gaming titles, and we anticipate that the current upgrade cycle will extend into 2026. Our product portfolio and globally established brand within gaming have never been stronger, and as a team we remain strongly focused on executing our business plan and continuing to shape the future of gaming."



Telephone and web conference

A telephone and web conference will be held for investors, analysts and media on October 23, 11.00 (CEST). CEO, Jonas Holst and CFO, Karin Ingemarson will present and comment on the report and the presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.



Link to web conference:

https://fractal-gaming-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025



To sign up for the telephone conference:

https://events.inderes.com/fractal-gaming-group/q3-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact

Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com



Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

