Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group Interim Report January-June 2025

Second quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 215.4 million (143.7).

Product profit amounted to SEK 76.7 million (59.5), with a product margin of 35.6% (41.4).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 19.8 million (7.0), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.2% (4.8).

EBIT amounted to SEK 13.0 million (0.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.0% (0.6).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 5.6 million (8.9).

Interest-bearing net debt was SEK -65.7 million (-21.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.2 (-0.0).

No items affecting comparability for the quarter.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share for the financial year 2024, which was paid in May.

Jonas Holst, CEO of Fractal comments:

"In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver on our strategic plan with growth of 50%, our second-highest ever net sales for a single quarter, and a stronger global presence. Our successful expansion into new product categories and continued strong demand for our core products have enabled us to take clear steps toward our vision - that Fractal will shape the future of gaming.

We entered the second half of the year with continued strong demand, a growing product portfolio and a solid financial position. Our ability to launch popular and distinctive products in new categories, combined with a globally established brand and an efficient distribution network, means we are well positioned to continue to grow profitably.

At the same time, we are aware that market conditions can change rapidly. In addition to developments related to US tariffs, we are also closely monitoring currency fluctuations and freight prices, but our long-term strategy remains unchanged".

Telephone and web conference:

A telephone and web conference will be held for investors, analysts and media on August 15, 11.00 (CEST). CEO, Jonas Holst and CFO, Karin Ingemarson will present and comment on the report and the presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Link to web conference:

https://fractal-gaming-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

To sign up for the telephone conference:

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50050348

For more information, please contact

Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

This information is information that Fractal Gaming Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on August 15, 2025

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.