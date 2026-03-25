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WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JK
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 09:55
4,785 Euro
+3,12 % +0,145
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9155,02013:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EQL Pharma AB: Mellozzan (melatonin) has been approved in Italy

EQL's key product Mellozzan® has now received Marketing Authorization approval from the health authority in Italy (AIFA), where it will be provided to patients by EQL's licensing partner Italfarmaco S.p.A.. The launch of Mellozzan® in Italy is expected in the end of fiscal year 2026/27 or early 2027/28.

Italy will be the second greenfield market for Mellozzan, after Germany, where EQL, with the help of Italfarmaco's local expertise and infrastructure, will build the brand and generate prescriptions. The response from doctors and patients in Germany has been very good and the EQL hopes for an equally positive response in Italy.

About Mellozzan®

Mellozzan® contains the sleep hormone melatonin and is indicated for children with ADHD and suffering from sleep difficulties, where so-called sleep hygiene measures have not helped. Mellozzan® is also indicated for the short-term treatment of jet lag in adults.

About Italfarmaco

Italfarmaco SpA is one of the most successful pharmaceutical companies in Italy with a group turnover of almost 1,1 billion euros in 2024 and extensive sales and marketing resources in a number of European countries.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60
E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com
Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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