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WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JK
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:55
4,735 Euro
-2,37 % -0,115
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6504,68018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 16:50 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma CEO sells shares to finance capital gains tax from option redemption

EQL Pharma CEO Axel Schörling has recently sold shares for approximately SEK 1.2 million to finance capital gains tax that arose upon redemption of the option program in September 2025.

Axel Schörling has sold 24,066 shares and holds 389,892 shares in EQL Pharma after the sale. The sale corresponded to 5.8% of Schörling's total holdings.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60
E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com
Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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