Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its National Instrument 43-101 compliant Technical Report, titled "43-101 Technical Report on the Stampede Gap Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA", with an effective date of March 10, 2026. The report was prepared by Independent Qualified Person John E. Hiner, SME Registered Member, and underscores the significant exploration potential of the Stampede Gap Project. (see Figure 1 for the Project Location Map)

The Stampede Gap Project is strategically located northwest of Pioche, Nevada, and encompasses a substantial, district-scale land package covering approximately 27 km². Situated within the prolific Pioche mineral district, the Project lies near the Company's flagship Prince Silver Project, further consolidating and enhancing the Company's expanding district-scale footprint in eastern Nevada.

The Technical Report delivers a comprehensive synthesis of historical exploration data, geological framework, and mineral potential, identifying multiple high-priority exploration targets across the property.

Key highlights include:

Strong potential for porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mineralization linked to the Manhattan intrusive system

Carbonate replacement-style lead-zinc-silver mineralization analogous to nearby deposits in the renowned Pioche district

Emerging gold targets hosted within favorable sedimentary units

Importantly, the report concludes that Stampede Gap represents a compelling exploration opportunity, supported by favorable geology, encouraging historical results, and the presence of multiple mineralization styles. The author recommends a robust next phase of exploration, including detailed geological mapping, expanded geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, and targeted follow-up drilling to unlock the Project's full potential. This Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca Bottom of Form.

Derek Iwanaka, CEO of Prince Silver, commented:

"The Stampede Gap Project is a natural extension of our Pioche-focused Nevada strategy. With our core Prince Project and recently staked claims to the north now forming a broader district position, Stampede Gap represents another large-scale exploration opportunity within the same mineral belt. The Project sits approximately two kilometres west of our new northern claims and underscores our approach of building a dominant land position in one of Nevada's most historically productive silver districts."

Figure 1. Stampede Gap Project Location Map

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Hiner, SME Registered Member, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyrysystem located 12 km northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-236-335-9383

Email: info@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Stampede Gap Project, the interpretation of technical data, and the Company's evaluation of strategies to advance the project.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "estimate", or similar expressions. Such statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release; however, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to exploration and development; interpretation of historical data; commodity price fluctuations; availability of capital and financing; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Prince Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prince-silver-files-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-its-stampede-gap-porphyry-copp-1151450