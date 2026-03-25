

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets rallied on Wednesday in anticipation of the Iran peace plan and hopes of an end to the Middle East conflict. The decline in crude oil prices also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have jumped more than a percent. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in strong positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a positive note.



The dollar index declined. Sovereign bond yields eased across regions amidst an uptick in risk-on sentiment.



Amidst the U.S. diplomatic push to end the war, both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight losses of more than 5 percent, restricting monthly gains to 33 percent. Gold and silver prices surged ahead. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,645.20, up 1.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,626.40, up 1.07% Germany's DAX at 23,023.18, up 1.69% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,108.31, up 1.44% France's CAC 40 at 7,869.48, up 1.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,670.36, up 1.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,749.62, up 2.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,534.30, up 1.85% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,931.84, up 1.30% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,335.95, up 1.09% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,642.21, up 1.59%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1599, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3410, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 158.92, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6964, down 0.47% USD/CAD at 1.3799, up 0.25% Dollar Index at 99.27, down 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.326%, down 1.55% Germany at 2.9514%, down 2.11% France at 3.654%, down 2.12% U.K. at 4.8510%, down 2.04% Japan at 2.250%, down 0.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $94.49, down 5.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $87.24, down 5.53%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,615.01, up 4.08%. Silver Futures (May) at $73.39, up 5.49%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,838.64, up 0.96% Ethereum at $2,194.10, up 1.27% BNB at $649.73, up 1.86% XRP at $1.43, up 0.85% Solana at $93.18, up 1.67%



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